No travel advisory expanded in west central Minnesota (Dec. 23, 2020)

No travel advisory expanded in west central Minnesota

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — (11:00 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation has expanded the no travel advisory in west central Minnesota. In addition to Clay, Traverse, Wilkin and the northwestern corner of Otter Tail County, travel is not advised on state and federal highways in Big Stone and Stevens counties, as well as the western portions of Grant and Swift counties due to dangerous driving conditions. Please reference 511mn.org for specific routes (shown as purple for “No Travel Advised”).

As a reminder, no travel is advised on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to Rothsay and Highway 10 from Moorhead and Hawley.

Blowing snow is causing whiteout conditions. Visibility is poor, in some areas down to zero. Snowplows will continue to operate, but motorists are advised not to travel until conditions improve.

The National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning for west central Minnesota. Be prepared for extremely difficult travel conditions. Total snowfall predictions vary, but wind gusts of 50 miles per hour, in some areas, could lead to dangerous travel conditions. MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:

Call 511 or visit 511mn.org before leaving on your trip to get current road conditions.

Turn on your headlights and wear your seat belt.

Turn off your cruise control.

Slow down; allow at least 10 car lengths between your vehicle and a plow.

Stay behind the snowplow. The road behind a snowplow is safer to drive on.

Watch for snowplows that turn or exit frequently, and often with little warning.

Never drive into a snow cloud.

For tips on safe winter driving, go to mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###