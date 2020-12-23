Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,918 in the last 365 days.

Spotted seatrout central east zone seasonal reopens Jan. 1 

Spotted seatrout will reopen to recreational harvest Jan. 1 in the central east seatrout management zone, which includes all state and federal waters from Palm Beach through Volusia counties.

Spotted seatrout, as well as red drum and snook, also remain catch-and-release only in southwest Florida through May 31, 2021, in waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.

Learn more about spotted seatrout by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Spotted Seatrout” under the “Regulations by Species – General Species” tab.       

You just read:

Spotted seatrout central east zone seasonal reopens Jan. 1 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.