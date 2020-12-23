Spotted seatrout central east zone seasonal reopens Jan. 1 

Spotted seatrout will reopen to recreational harvest Jan. 1 in the central east seatrout management zone, which includes all state and federal waters from Palm Beach through Volusia counties.

Spotted seatrout, as well as red drum and snook, also remain catch-and-release only in southwest Florida through May 31, 2021, in waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.

Learn more about spotted seatrout by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Spotted Seatrout” under the “Regulations by Species – General Species” tab.