Boil Water Notice Removed for Rocky Mountain Spring Water Company Kiosk Customers

The Rocky Mountain Spring Water Company (Armistice, Rocky Mountain Spring Water Company; Front Street, Rocky Mountain Spring Water Company, North Providence, and Rocky Mountain Spring Water Company, Pawtucket) was notified by the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) on December 22 that the boil water notice issued to its customers can be removed. RIDOH required this boil water notice on December 17 because E. coli bacteria was found in raw and treated water samples collected at one of the springs that serves the water supply and two kiosks.

RIDOH received and reviewed absent coliform and E. coli sample results from Rocky Mountain Spring Water Co collected on December 18, December 20, and December 21, and approved the notice to be lifted.

For more information, customers should refer to the notice provided to them by their water supply officials. General information about drinking water safety is posted on RIDOH's Center for Drinking Water Quality web pages. Customers with questions should contact Edward Rose at 781-749-4849.

