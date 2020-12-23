Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Arrives in South Dakota State Amongst Leaders in Vaccination Efforts in Nation

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, the South Dakota Department of Health announced that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the second to achieve FDA authorization, has been delivered statewide to all major healthcare networks and smaller regional partners. The delivery marks the second vaccine allotment from the Federal government and the state’s second week of flawless distribution of the life-saving vaccine to South Dakotans.

“The Department of Health and our vaccination partners are working around the clock to continue prompt delivery and administration of COVID-19 vaccines, per our vaccination plan.” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “Our detailed and coordinated efforts are yielding real results for our residents and our state.”

Moderna’s vaccine allocation of 14,600 doses, comes a week after the delivery and distribution of 7,800 Pfizer vaccines, bringing the total COVID-19 federal allotment to the state to 22,400 doses with additional shipments arriving weekly. Given the allocations received and per South Dakota’s vaccination plan, priority group 1A should be finalized this week.

As of today, over 8,300 doses have been administered, making South Dakota one of the top states in vaccination efforts per capita. Find the most up-to-date vaccination information by clicking here. To learn more about prioritized populations and the order of vaccine distribution to the public, click here.

For more information and the latest resources, visit COVID.SD.GOV.

