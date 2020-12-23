Royal Farms Is Offering Free Delivery on Christmas and New Year’s Through DoorDash

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is offering customers free delivery on Christmas and New Year’s Day through their partnership with DoorDash. Customers can visit here to find a store that delivers to them or download the DoorDash app to find a location. Contactless delivery is also available as an option.

Items from the made-to-order deli, such as Royal Farms World-Famous chicken, subs, and wraps are available for free delivery as well as beverages, candy, snacks, ice cream, and grocery items.

“We know many of our customers won’t be able to be with family and friends this holiday season, so we wanted to offer them free delivery that might make their Christmas and New Year’s a little brighter.” – Frank Schilling, Royal Farms Director of Marketing and Merchandising.

For more information about please contact Breahna Brown at bbrown@royalfarms.com

or Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com .