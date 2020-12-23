Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royal Farms Is Offering Free Delivery on Christmas and New Year’s Through DoorDash

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is offering customers free delivery on Christmas and New Year’s Day through their partnership with DoorDash. Customers can visit here to find a store that delivers to them or download the DoorDash app to find a location. Contactless delivery is also available as an option.

Items from the made-to-order deli, such as Royal Farms World-Famous chicken, subs, and wraps are available for free delivery as well as beverages, candy, snacks, ice cream, and grocery items.

“We know many of our customers won’t be able to be with family and friends this holiday season, so we wanted to offer them free delivery that might make their Christmas and New Year’s a little brighter.” – Frank Schilling, Royal Farms Director of Marketing and Merchandising.

For more information about please contact Breahna Brown at bbrown@royalfarms.com
or Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.

About Royal Farms:
Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with more than 240 locations throughout Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Since 1959, Royal Farms has been satisfying the mid-Atlantic area's hunger for real fresh food served real fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection.  Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. Royal Farms was awarded “…best fast food fried chicken…” by Food & Wine magazine. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com


