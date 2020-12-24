ZandCell Offers UK Government Mutant-Proof COVID-19 Tests for the Entire Population

ZandCell Logo ZandCell COVID-19 Rapid Test

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZandCell, a biotech company with fast and effective COVID-19 diagnostic tests offers its mutant-proof tests in different variations to the UK government and population.

The entire world has been shocked by the news of the mutant variants of the Covid-19 virus enabling the virus to enter the host cells more easily resulting in a higher infectious rate. Mutations in SARS-CoV-2 are to be expected and we have designed all our tests from the start to be Mutant-Proof. All ZandCell tests can qualitatively detect severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) with high accuracy within minutes.

“All our tests use a triple molecular detection method and are mutant-proof. Our saliva antigen test is really a DIY(do it yourself) test. Very suitable for children and elderly people. Most people can handle spitting in a funnel which is the only thing you need to do,” said Michael Zand, CEO of ZandCell.

“Compared to PCR, the so-called Gold standard test proposed by big pharma, our saliva antigen test has an extremely low detection limit of viral particles and can detect viral particles in the entire infection range which results in a higher positive detection rate compared to PCR. Our test is 20 times cheaper and requires no specialist to handle. You get visual results within minutes.”

“I recommend the decision makers in Europe to move hasty and use our new hypersensitive saliva test as a next-generation weapon against the coronavirus. This should be allowed to be used in homes and sold on the internet to have the best effect and availability. We must allow reliable, cheap, and accurate tests such as our tests to be used in homes. Regulation must catch up. One year has passed and nothing has happened.”

COVID-19 virus infection is determined through an easy saliva sample to reveal the results in a few minutes. Health providers in the U.K. and across the globe have struggled to contain the rapid spread of COVID-19 in part because of a significant shortage of available cheap tests that can quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively provide immediate feedback results.

ZandCell COVID-19 diagnostic devices:

1. Antigen (saliva)

2. Antigen (nasal swab)

3. Antigen Flu/COVID-19 combo (nasal swab)

4. Antibody IgG/IgM (blood)

The saliva test is available to order for professional users today at:

About ZandCell

ZandCell is a privately held, biotechnology company committed to bringing to market life-transforming therapeutics for patients with untreatable diseases. The company focuses on diseases for which the unmet medical need is high, the biology for treatment is clear, and for which there are no current effective treatment modalities. The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of disease therapeutics. ZandCell’s strategy is predicated upon time and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency. The overall objective of ZandCell and its operations is to develop medical treatments in the fields of regenerative medicine, gene editing, and immunotherapy worldwide.