Joshua Packard (Photo by Los Angeles Photographer Kenneth Dolin) Joshua Packard with Director Chris Bayon Joshua Packard as 'Young Gary' Actor Kevin P. Farley as 'Gary'

The Proxy Cure - sizzle reel” said, “Joshua was amazing, he really delivered a great performance. Both Jason (co-star) and I were impressed.”” — Marie Smalley

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising Teen Star, Actor Joshua J. Packard, joins the cast of ‘The Truth About Santa Claus’, Quarantine or Quaran-Teens in 2020 and ready for 2021.

Who is Joshua J. Packard? Joshua is a Young Artist Academy award-winning actor who was born in Brooklyn, NY in Dec. 2005. Joshua made his acting debut on stage in his 4th grade production of The Lion King Jr. A few months later, he was asked by an art class to be on a segment they were being featured in for PIX11 News called "It's a G Thing". Once he saw himself on camera, he immediately knew he wanted to study and work in the film and TV side of the business. Josh has worked on many short and indie films and can be seen in the role of Jason as a series regular on the web series "Facts of Life" on YouTube. In 2019, Joshua was nominated for a Young Entertainer Award and a Young Artist Academy Award for his role in "A Thursday Drive" which can also be seen on YouTube. He won the Young Artist Academy Award for best teen actor in a short film. When Joshua is not on set making new friends, he loves to play video games, watch movies and go on walks with his two rescue dogs.

In January of 2019, Joshua joined the star-studded cast of ‘The Truth About Santa Claus’ which was released on Amazon Prime on December 17. The film is about a man who does not want children but, after a ‘run-in’ with Santa, finds the true ‘gift’ of Christmas. The cast is comprised of veteran actors John Amos (Good Times, Coming to America), Kevin ‘Dotcom’ Brown (30 Rock and Did You Hear About the Morgans?), Kevin P. Farley (The Waterboy, Still the King), Judah Friedlander (Star Wars: Episode VII-The Force Awakens, TV Series Helpsters) Godfrey(Steven Universe, Black Dynamite) Judy Gold (The Curse of the Jade Scorpion, Madam Secretary), Gilbert Gottfried (Aladdin, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and was written and directed by the lead actor in the film, Chris Bayon. Joshua played the child version of ‘Gary’ who is played by Kevin P. Farley.

How did Joshua, on a one-day shoot, imitate how Kevin P. Farley played his character, Gary? Josh and the director, Chris Bayon, watched Kevin’s scenes on the day of the shoot and Chris explained what he was looking for in Josh’s mannerisms and acting.

Joshua J. Packard is known for his roles in Kevin Can Wait, The Smear Campaign, The Greatest Showman, Saturday Night Live, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Madam Secretary and many more. Joshua is already an Award Winning actor; he won the Young Artist Academy Award for best teen actor in a short film in 2019. Josh said, “It was such an amazing moment, I couldn’t believe they had called my name!” Joshua has been focusing on high school and making the best of homeschooling during the pandemic. He had been cast in the spring play at his high school but they just started rehearsing before they had to close the schools for COVID-19. Joshua did not allow COVID to stop his dream of acting. He was cast on “The Quaran-teen(s)”, an IG TV show about the challenges teens went thru during strict Quarantine. Friend and fellow actor, JAC Carrera, created the show. It features his friends’ struggle of everyday life during the pandemic. Joshua was also cast in a short film “Don’t Keep Me Waiting”, which he filmed from home and most recently, he worked on a sizzle reel for a pilot and a VO role for an animated short film. He was also just cast as the lead, Eugene, in a virtual reading of the Neil Simon play, “Brighton Beach Memoirs” which will be presented in July of 2021 by Weekend Play Readings.

Joshua was interviewed in November by ‘About Insider’ and they asked - ‘What type of roles do you see yourself playing in the future? Joshua answered, “I would love to have a leading role but I would be very happy playing the best friend or the bully. I am taller than some actors my age are so I have been cast in bully roles because of that. I am not a bully but I can play one in movies or TV. I think the supporting characters can be a lot of fun.”

Since COVID, Joshua has been doing virtual events and supporting other teens at the Say NO Bullying event where he was featured at their Virtual Festival in 2020 along with such known actors as David Ramsey actor from “Arrow”, Lexie Rabe actor known from “Avengers: The Endgame, Tiffany Haddish, actress and comedian known from “Girls Trip” and many others. Joshua was a Virtual VIP for the ‘One More Orbit’ movie premiere with Astronaut Terry Virts as he and his crew successfully attempted to break the world record for the fastest circumnavigation of the earth by both North and South Poles in a Gulfstream G650ER. After the premiere, Joshua was one of handful of kids that were invited to speak live on Zoom with Astronaut Terry Virts and receive one of 12 patches that traveled with him and the crew on their mission.

When asked what Joshua is most looking forward to in 2021 he stated, “In 2021 I look forward to in person events. Though I have enjoyed being able to take virtual acting classes in LA and AZ this year, I look forward to things going back to being in person. I want to be able to be in a play at my school and hopefully finally being able to attend the Elton John concert that was canceled this year.”

You can find Joshua on social media, on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook @joshuajpackard and his personal website is www.joshuaJpackard.com

Joshua J Packard Young Artist Awards Clip of 'The Truth about Santa Claus' Role of Young Gary