Judge McGrath Among Three Ohio Jurists to Die of COVID-19

When Court of Claims Judge Patrick M. McGrath passed away during this holiday season he became the third Ohio jurist to die from COVID-19 complications in 2020.

Judge McGrath, 78, was a familiar face at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, working on assignment as a judge in the Court of Claims. While he was on the Tenth District Court of Appeals, he sat by assignment on the Supreme Court when asked.

“I will miss Judge McGrath’s grace and professionalism on the bench. He was regarded as a wonderful colleague by every judge who ever worked with him,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said. “Judge McGrath never said no when asked to help out once he ‘retired’ from elective office. I counted on him to accept complex special assignments as a visiting judge.”

Earlier in the year of the pandemic, Franklin County Municipal Court Judge H. William Pollitt Jr., 72, and retired Seventh District Appellate Court Judge Joseph Donofrio, 94, died of COVID-19 complications.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Judges Pollitt and Donofrio,” Chief Justice O’Connor said. “This pandemic has been so difficult for everyone, most especially those who have lost a loved one, friend or colleague. It’s been a trying year for all court personnel.”

Before he served as a court of claims jurist, Judge McGrath was elected to the Ohio Tenth District Court of Appeals, retiring in 2011. He also had served as a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge.

Fellow Court of Claims Judge Dale Crawford and Judge McGrath knew each other for 60 years as college and law school classmates and throughout their professional careers. They even pledged the same fraternity at Ohio State University.

“We have been friends, colleagues, roommates, travel buddies, and golfing buddies/opponents ever since,” Judge Crawford said. “He was a great friend and one of the best judges this county and state has ever had.”

“His contagious laugh and smile lit up the room whenever he arrived. The room is now dark. He will be missed but also remembered.”

Clerk Andy Renick of the Court of Claims said: “We’re all still in shock about the judge’s passing, even though we knew he had been quite ill. Judge McGrath was a great judge, friend, and mentor to everyone at the Court of Claims.”

“Judge McGrath was always smiling and was a wonderful person and judge,” said Diane Hayes, judicial assignment analyst at the Supreme Court. “After he retired from the Court of Appeals, he served as a retired assigned judge and was always open to accepting special assignments.”