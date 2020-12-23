ICPT & NVCN Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT)

Class Period: September 28, 2019 - October 7, 2020

Deadline: January 4, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/icpt

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants downplayed the true scope and severity of safety concerns associated with Ocaliva's use in treating PBC; (2) the foregoing increased the likelihood of an FDA investigation into Ocaliva's development, thereby jeopardizing Ocaliva's continued marketability and the sustainability of its sales; (3) any purported benefits associated with OCA's efficacy in treating NASH were outweighed by the risks of its use; (4) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Company's NDA for OCA in treating patients with liver fibrosis due to NASH; and (5) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN)

Class Period: November 1, 2019 - October 27, 2020

Deadline: January 5, 2021

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nvcn

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the results of COSIRA, Neovasc’s clinical study for the Reducer, contained imbalances in missing information present in the control group versus the treatment group, including significant missing information for secondary endpoints but none for the primary endpoint; (2) the imbalance in missing information indicated that control subjects were aware of their treatment assignment (not blinded) and less inclined to participate in additional data collection; (3) blinding is critical when studying a placebo-responsive condition such as angina; (4) the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret; (5) as a result of the foregoing, the FDA was reasonably likely to require additional premarket clinical data; (6) as a result, the Company’s PMA for Reducer was unlikely to be approved without additional clinical data; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

