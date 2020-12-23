TEAM ELITE CUTS PRICES ON POPULAR FASHION LINE TO KICK OFF THE NEW YEAR
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As 2020 comes to an end, Team Elite, a Detroit-based company that designs, creates and sells high-quality premium urban apparel, is offering year-end savings and discounts for customers and slashing prices on many of its most popular items.
The sale includes the online retailer’s collection of African-American t-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and bomber jackets whose prices have all been significantly reduced and marked down.
Team Elite African American Collection:
• African American Sweatshirt
• African American Hoodie
• African American Bomber Jacket
Team Elite owners K.C. McIntosh and Matthew Hollis, both self-taught designers, express their own unique vision of art through their apparel. The brand taps into the City’s hip-hop culture, embodying its urban lifestyle through art, music and the spirit of Detroit itself.
“Giving back and supporting the city of Detroit is a critically important part of the Team Elite brand,” says McIntosh. “This is one reason why we wanted to cut prices on some of our most popular items heading into 2021.”
About Team Elite
Team Elite, LLC is a Detroit, Michigan-based company that specializes in premium urban apparel at affordable rates. The company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in the community by giving back and empowering small and start-up businesses through numerous affiliate programs. To learn more about Team Elite and view its line of premium urban apparel, visit www.teamelite313.com.
About Team Elite
