A Quarantined Kwanzaa: Maryland Creative Arts Center Pivots to Celebrate the Holiday Season
On Saturday, December 26, 2020, Substantial Art & Music with Creative Suitland Arts Center will host its 2nd annual "It’s a Kwanzaa Celebration.SUITLAND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, December 26, 2020, Substantial Art & Music with Creative Suitland Arts Center will host its 2nd annual "It’s a Kwanzaa Celebration." It will be a virtual holiday program featuring performing artists and educators from the DMV area.
This year, due to the pandemic, the organizers decided to hold the celebration virtually on the first day of Kwanzaa - Umoja, Saturday, December 26th at 5 PM and streamed via YouTube. In honor of this holiday, they will celebrate with eight program segments. Returning as hosts are Prince George’s County, Maryland born MC, producer, artist and educator, Stan “Substantial” Robinson and award-winning educator, author, and owner of Spizzy Smoothies and Teas, Brother Victorious. The program will include a restorative justice presentation by Randy Green, yoga by Lisa Renee, music performances by Substantial and Tamara Wellons, storytelling by Mama Serwaa and Gigi Gumspoon, Ni Dembaya African Drum & Dance, and a virtual marketplace all from the comfort of the viewers own home or wherever they may be with access to YouTube. “This year has been unprecedented in many ways, this is our way of bringing the community together even though we are apart”, said Rachelle Etienne-Robinson, event producer.
The arts community, like so many others, has been impacted significantly by the pandemic. “It’s a Kwanzaa Celebration” is made possible through the generous support from individual donors and sponsors like Prince Goerge’s County Council Member Rodney C.Streeter. The organizers have created an assortment of contribution opportunities for individuals and organizations interested in supporting this event and Creative Suitland Arts Center.
Kwanzaa is a Pan-African holiday created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in 1966. Kwanzaa celebrates family, community, and culture from December 26th - January 1st.
About Substantial Art & Music and Creative Suitland Arts Center
Substantial Art & Music, LLC (SAM) is an organization focused on providing consulting services to the art and music community. SAM was founded in 2017, by husband and wife duo, Stan “Substantial” Robinson and Rachelle Etienne-Robinson. Together they provide consulting and multimedia services to emerging and established artists. Creative Suitland Arts Center is an arts-based community development strategy to include residents and businesses in defining the cultural and creative spirit of the Greater Suitland area. They opened their doors in February 2020 and have moved most of their programming online due to occupancy restrictions from COVID-19. Creative Suitland is a project of Joe's Movement Emporium, an arts center in Mount Rainier, MD, in partnership with the Revenue Authority of Prince George’s County.
Event Date: Saturday, December 26, 2020
Principle: Umoja - Unity
Time: 5 PM - 7 PM
To register for the event, visit - https://bit.ly/RegKwanzaa2020
Sponsorship Video + 2019 Event Highlights : https://youtu.be/NppJcS-NCvU
