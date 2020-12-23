Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported December 18, 2020)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Nathaniel Horn (age 33) Worcester, MA P1-2020-3600A

On December 18, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Nathaniel Horn with three counts first-degree child molestation and one count of assault with intent to commit child molestation

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Woonsocket on diverse dates between March 2014 and December 2014. The Woonsocket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on January 6, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Jonathan Santos Perez (age 26) Providence, RI P1-2020-3601AG

On December 18, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jonathan Santos Perez with one count of possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, one count of possession of a firearm without a license and one count of resisting arrest.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Lincoln sometime on July 5, 2020. The Rhode Island State Police conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on December 23, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

###