Playing to WIN: CEO’s of Activision Blizzard, FansUnite, NetEase, and GAN Limited Driving New Revenue Growth Opportunities in E-Sports, and Digital Entertainment

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), and GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN)



Digital Entertainment is emerging as the dominant growth theme of the decade, with billions of dollars in revenues generated worldwide from video games, streaming to online casinos and sports betting. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) CEO Bobby Kotick: “Billion Dollar Entertainment Franchises - With Momentum”

“...We now expect net bookings in 2020 to grow over 25% year-over-year with earnings per share growing even faster. Since refocusing our teams on our greatest opportunities, we've started to return to the execution excellence, we've always been known for. We have significantly grown the number of creative and commercial employees working on our key franchises. ...We're in a position to deliver sustained and significant long-term expansion across our portfolio of fully owned franchises. As we execute against our content pipeline to extend our key franchises to mobile, introduce new free-to-play experiences and continue to optimize in-game operations we are positioned to continue converting our growing engagement into consistent and long-term revenue and earnings growth.”

“...Call of Duty is the first community to benefit from our pursuit of this franchise based strategy. With over 100 million monthly players, the Call of Duty community is larger than ever before. And with expansion across all platforms the franchise has transformed into a truly social experience that engages and connects our players in truly epic ways. By expanding to mobile, we've brought in tens of millions of new players in countries far beyond our traditional audiences. With the game now in final large-scale testing in China and over 50 million players already preregistered, we see a clear path to continue growing Call of Duty's reach, engagement, and player investment on mobile in the largest mobile gaming market in the world.”

“...There are few entertainment franchises that generate over $1 billion in annual net bookings. And today we operate three of them: Call of Duty World of Warcraft and Candy Crush. And each has clear opportunity for sustained growth...For the balance of this year, we're raising our outlook and we believe we will continue connecting and engaging more players than ever before in 2021.”

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) Q3 2020 Earning Highlights: http://bit.ly/34ExR9O

FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) “Positioned for Exponential Revenue Growth in iGaming, E-Sports, Online Sports Betting”

In a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) CEO Scott Burton explained how the company’s latest distribution deal with a online casino games aggregator, sets the stage for exponential revenue growth opportunities. In the next 12 months, FUNFF plans to expand its current line from three games to twelve - while adding multiple aggregators for each game - reaching millions of new online casino customers worldwide. With each game generating as much as $500,000 in revenue per month for FUNFF - per online casino - and the potential to be in hundreds of online casinos - these numbers can quickly add up.

Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK 12/9/20 VIDEO: http://bit.ly/3phwp53

December 16 - FUNFF gains first-mover advantage into the U.S. esports betting market, as it’s long-term partner GameCo joins US Bookmaking and Sky Ute Casino to establish the first dedicated esports sportsbook in the United States. FUNFF wholly-owned subsidiary Askott Entertainment will supply its iGaming platform, Chameleon, as part of a fully integrated esports betting solution. Through GameCo's partnership with Sky Ute Casino and US Bookmaking, FansUnite will be the first iGaming solutions provider to receive significant exposure in the U.S. esports betting market.

December 7 - FUNFF receives Malta Gaming Service License and Critical Gaming Supply, and will now be able to offer a full spectrum of online gambling services in Europe, covering Casino, Fixed Odds Betting, Pool Betting and Controlled Skilled Games. With MGA approval received, FansUnite will be joining other highly respected gambling companies such as PokerStars, Betfair and Unibet in operating their business within MGA regulations.

Nov 5 - FUNFF’s wholly-owned UK Sportsbook McBookie achieves record 433% increase in revenue and 713% increase in gross margin in October 2020 compared to October 2019. Much of the growth was attributed to the unveiling of McBookie's live casino games and increased activity in sports betting which resulted in $7.3M in total betting volume being placed during the month

Watch FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) NEXT SUPER STOCK 12/9/20 VIDEO: http://bit.ly/3phwp53

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) CEO Dermot Smurfit: “On Path To $100 Million Revenue with Online Sports Betting and Casinos”

“..While both the consumer attention and client demand remains focused on sports betting, the real core of the U.S. internet gambling profit opportunity lies inherently within the online casino, which is only unlocked by the mass market appeal of sports betting being a technical and operational capability, we will shortly possess…”

“When you combine online casino gaming with internet poker, and of course, internet sports betting, New Jersey generated in excess of $132 million of gross operating revenue in that single state in the single month of October. This amount would have seemed implausible just two years ago. New Jersey is now on a path where internet gambling revenues could be on a monthly run rate to exceed pre-COVID retail gaming revenues by the end of 2022. I’ll state this again, because it is incredibly important for everyone to understand the magnitude of the structural shift in the retail casino industry. New Jersey’s internet gambling market is on a growth path to exceed pre-COVID monthly retail casino gaming revenues within 18 months, possibly less. This all points to bright line a truth that COVID combined with the advent of internet sports betting and the associated strong cross-sell of sports gamblers into online casino gaming has manifestly altered expected future growth opportunities in this industry for decades to come...Our continuing mission is to bring retail casinos online with our technology platform focused principally on delivering all forms of internet gambling content, including casino gaming and sports betting.”

“‘...The largest event in 2020 for shareholders appears not to be an admission to trading on NASDAQ, but the inflection point represented by or now announced acquisition of Coolbet with regulated operations in both Europe and Latin America...This acquisition accelerates our previously announced pathway to $100 million in topline revenues. It unlocks the shareholder value opportunity to become a B2B sports betting provider in the U.S. and provides us with a fast growing internal -- international strategy, which is entirely incremental to our existing international market activity in Italy.”

GAN Limited (NASDAQ: GAN) Q3 2020 Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/32QlM0m

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) CEO William Ding: ”Building Global Leader in Digital Entertainment”

“...We grew our net revenues year-over-year by nearly 26% to RMB18.2 billion for this quarter, and our net income from continuing operations attributable to our shareholders grew year-over-year by 35% to RMB4.5 billion.Our online games was up 21% in the second quarter year-over-year, reaching net revenue of RMB13.8 billion, driven by the impressive strength of our existing titles. Our flagship, Fantasy Westward Journey series and Westward Journey series, continued their strong performance in the second quarter. As two of the largest and longest-running game IPs in China, both games consistently attract a loyal crowd…”

“...We are very committed to bringing the richest content to Chinese users by introducing exciting global music and incubating independent musicians. In the second quarter, we launched numerous paid live shows for independent bands, giving them more options to stream online during this uncertain time...Beyond our progress in the domestic market, we have also made multiple headway with our international initiatives. Our overseas online game net revenues hit a new record high in the second quarter, propelled by robust performances from Knives Out and Life-After in Japan...”

“...NetEase is best known for our content creation capabilities. This rings true across our different business segments. As we look to the second half of this year, we are more confident and committed than ever to further expanding our reach and bringing relevant, exciting, new products and services to NetEase players, fans and followers around the world...We are excited to lead our next wave of expansion as we continue to build value for all of our stakeholders...”

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) Q2 2020 Earnings Highlights: https://bit.ly/3kFMNK9

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7