Bitcoin Events’ Blockchain Africa Conference Returns to Johannesburg in March

/EIN News/ -- CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- Bitcoin Events’ flagship event, Blockchain Africa Conference 2021, is scheduled to take place on March 18-19, 2021, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The seventh conference in the acclaimed series, Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 is expected to attract 500 attendees representing over 35 countries, including investors, startups, enthusiasts, developers, corporations, policy makers and regulators. The event is designed to provide an ecosystem for attendees from all backgrounds to learn, network and collaborate.



This year’s conference will put a spotlight on blockchain’s continued transformation from hype to mainstream. A roster of 35 high-profile speakers will take the stage to explore how collective sentiment about blockchain technology continues to rise, particularly as tech and payment giants such as PayPal, Square and Facebook make significant investments in the space.

Since 2015, Bitcoin Events’ annual Blockchain Africa Conferences have been the first of their kind on the African continent. With massive challenges relating to processing transactions and doing business in many regions of Africa, blockchain technology is expected to provide a simpler, more efficient way of facilitating the next generation of payment infrastructure across the region.

“As blockchain technology matures, we’re seeing a shift away from blockchain experiments toward the development of robust, enterprise-ready solutions. Through Blockchain Africa Conference 2021, we’re bringing together adopters and application leaders who are using blockchain to revolutionize payments and digital business as a whole. We’re excited to play a role in this maturation and explore how blockchain can make doing business in Africa more seamless,” stated Sonya Kuhnel, Founder of Bitcoin Events.

Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 is an unparalleled opportunity for innovators, disruptors and thought leaders who want to learn, share knowledge and network with like-minded individuals. The event’s organizers expect attendees from six continents spanning multiple industries and disciplines, such as fintech, software development, telecommunications, banking and venture capital firms.

“If your business is in or with Africa and your target is growth, Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 is a must-attend event. The gathering will bring together hundreds of attendees from around the globe to discuss the future and convergence of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, particularly how these technologies are addressing urgent challenges in Africa,” said Theo Sauls, Founder of Bitcoin Events.

Registration for Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 is now open and available in multiple options – from live streaming tickets to startup passes and more. Both fiat and cryptocurrency payments are accepted.

To register, stay up to date on the expanding speaker list and acquire additional information, visit https://ccw.fm/BlockchainAfricaRegistration. Tickets are limited. Secure your spot now.

About Blockchain Africa Conference 2021

Since 2015, Bitcoin Events’ annual Blockchain Africa Conferences have been bringing together some of the top thought leaders from across the globe. Over 2,000 delegates and 170 speakers representing more than 40 countries have attended the previous six conferences, hailing from both the public and private sectors.

Blockchain Africa Conference 2021 will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on March 18-19, 2021. Over 500 attendees are expected, as well as a roster of 35 high-profile speakers. For more information, visit the event’s website at www.BlockchainAfrica.co.

