Ohio Attorney General Yost's Statement on the Passage of House Bill 431

COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement in regards to the passage of House Bill 431:

“House Bill 431 is common sense legislation that ends a legal distinction between human trafficking victims who are 16 and 17-year-old minors and those who are under 16 – changes to law that are welcomed expanded protections for young victims,” Yost said. “The bill also separates the existing soliciting violation, creating a new provision for the buyers of sex with enhanced penalties.”

“I applaud the diligence of Reps. Abrams and Carfagna – along with Senator Fedor – who each championed this legislation and worked towards its passage.”

