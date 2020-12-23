uBreakiFix Grows Franchise Footprint In Texas

uBreakiFix Opens on Dowlen Road, Keeps Community Connected

/EIN News/ -- BEAUMONT, Texas, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Beaumont at 4031 Dowlen Road. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help the community stay connected. It is the latest store in the growth of the tech repair brand, bringing the number of stores in Texas to 17.



“I’ve always had a passion for technology and for business in general,” said Steve Curtindale, co-owner of uBreakiFix Beaumont. “My experience in business began in a 10X10 room where I started my own repair store; joining uBreakiFix has given me the opportunity to expand and reach more people in need of accessible tech repair. Now, I’m able to do what I love and serve my customers with excellent, efficient repairs in a time when we’re more reliant on technology than ever before.”

uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to drones, hoverboards, and game consoles. To date, uBreakiFix has completed almost 10 million repairs at its more than 600 locations across North America. While common fixes include shattered screens, software issues, and camera issues, the brand offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

“At uBreakiFix, our work is defined by serving people,” Curtindale continued. “We hope to foster growth and add value to the Beaumont community, whether that be through creating new jobs, providing high-quality repairs, or simply displaying excellent customer service. We are happy to be welcomed into this community, and we are eager to serve.”



uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Beaumont and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/beaumont. uBreakiFix Beaumont is located at:

uBreakiFix

4031 Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX 77706

(409) 347-8810

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

﻿ For more information, contact:

Ellie Holt

(229) 869-5305

ellie@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68ef1cc4-77d4-4551-9e09-4bcff4d87897