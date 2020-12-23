Ehave KetaDASH Subsidiary Announces Intent to Battle Major Depression through Home Delivery of Ketamine

/EIN News/ -- Ketamine, originally approved by the FDA for anesthesia and pain relief, is now one of the psychedelics compounds being studied to treat mental health conditions like anxiety, addiction, and depression.

MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, today announced it intends to offer home infusion of ketamine for patients whose healthcare provider has prescribed it as a treatment. Through its recently formed KetaDASH (www.ketadash.com) subsidiary, Ehave will provide medical professionals with the platform for home IV delivery. The platform will include software, protocols, and equipment, as well as a smart and intuitive dashboard for KetaDash designed to help patients and medical professionals interact.

Ehave Chief Executive Officer, Ben Kaplan, said, “The main reason we are focusing on ketamine as a psychedelic-assisted therapy is to present a new treatment for individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD or other mental or emotional health challenges. Our goal is to provide an IV service that will allow medical professionals to provide psychedelic-assisted therapies in the comfort and convenience of their patients' homes. We believe a large number of patients prefer a medical technician come to their home over going to a clinic."

Lisa Ling, who hosts “This is Life” on CNN, recently aired a special on the psychedelic treatment revolution and how ketamine has been successfully repurposed over the past few years to treat depression and PTSD. The report is available online at https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/20/opinions/psychedelics-trauma-healing-this-is-life-heacock/index.html.

Victor S. Dorodny, MD,ND,PHD,MPH (www.DrDorodny.com), Medical Advisor to Ehave, said, “Ketamine, a widely used anesthetic medication, is now being used to treat depression, suicidality, chronic pain, migraines, OCD and even some PTSD symptoms. For many, this breakthrough treatment represents a powerful opportunity to manage their mental health challenges. KetaDash will allow the patients who are prescribed Ketamine to receive required treatments in the safety and comfort of their homes.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. For more information visit: www.ehave.com.

About KetaDASH

KetaDash is a smart and intuitive dashboard designed for those giving and receiving Ketamine infusion therapy. Clients and the associated medical professionals can get detailed insight on the progress and effectiveness of the therapy. Patients can check the availability of nearby nurses, who can help them get their therapy in their own home. KetaDash lets you easily create your profile, check availability of the nurses, and schedule your appointment.

Patients and nurses, both can check the scheduled appointment details from their end. Also, when a client requests for a therapy, a nurse can accept or reject it depending on their availability. www.ketadash.com

