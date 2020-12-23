Local Angels Gathered For Ribbon-Cutting Of Salvation Army’s Toy Drive Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Sponsors gathered for ribbon cutting celebration for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County’s Angel Tree Program at the Army’s Angel Tree Toy Warehouse, 1902 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 8:45AM. Hundreds of families lined the outdoor patio eagerly waiting to receive their respective children’s Christmas gifts from nearly fifty dedicated volunteers. The ribbon-cutting ceremony included Area Commander Leisa Hall, Miguel, Ilene and children Solomon and Bella Mayorca, owners of Simple Life Medical, Houston Tate, Director of Palm Beach Office of Community Revitalization, and Steve Steinberger, owner of Klik Twice Technologies.
According to Houston Tate, who oversees 85 designated communities within unincorporated Palm Beach County, “the Office of Community Revitalization is grateful for the partnership with the Salvation Army of Palm Beach County who has provided toys to our most vulnerable families.” Tate also applauded The Salvation Army “for providing a workspace at their headquarter facilities twice per month for OCR to coordinate a box-food distribution drive-up event for our residence. We are so grateful for this partnership,” he said, “and thank the Army for their passion to assist the needy.”
Angel Tree is a needs-based program meant to serve impoverished families with small children during the Christmas season. Families who struggle month to month, have recently lost work or who are undergoing an emergency need of some kind can get assistance through this program. The program matches individual children with sponsors who purchase gifts for them. All toys and clothes purchased for a child go directly to that child’s parent. The distinguished sponsors of the 2020 Angel Tree campaign include: Seacoast Bank, Hearst Television WPBF, Florida Power & Lighting, Retail Property Group, Gardens Mall, and Rosemary Square.
“I am filled with gratitude for our supporters who make this program possible,” said Major Leisa Hall, Area Commander for The Salvation Army in West Palm Beach. “Our corporate sponsors, the individuals who give, and our partners in the community do so much for these deserving children. Thanks to their generosity the Angel Tree Program will provide holiday gifts to more than 2,200 children in Palm Beach County this year. It is a tangible expression of The Salvation Army’s 2020 theme of “Rescue Christmas” for those in need … with a sea of bicycles, toys, clothing, and a large food box for each family.”
For more information about the Angel Tree Program and/or other initiatives of the The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, please contact Frank Marangos, Director of Communications and/or visit its website, www.salvationarmypalmbeachcounty.org. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.
About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County - The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in 1922, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for 98 years.
