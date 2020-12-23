Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Type C Meeting with FDA Regarding NDA Submission Requirements for Lead Candidate TP-03

The Company began enrolling patients in Saturn-1 in September 2020 and expects to initiate its second pivotal registration trial, Saturn-2, in 2021

“Recently, we held a productive Type C meeting with the FDA. At this meeting, we obtained valuable feedback on the data requirements for an NDA filing consistent with our existing plans: specifically, regarding the non-clinical toxicology, clinical and CMC components,” said Sesha Neervannan, COO of Tarsus. “We are pleased to continue advancing TP-03 through its pivotal trials and towards a potential NDA filing in order to provide the more than 9 million people in the United States that suffer from Demodex blepharitis a potential therapeutic treatment option.”

Recently, Tarsus completed its Io and Europa Phase 2 clinical trials, and began enrolling patients in Saturn-1, its Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial. The company plans to initiate its second pivotal registration trial, Saturn-2, in 2021, and expects for the data to support the potential submission of an NDA for TP-03 to treat Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 has the potential to be the first FDA-approved therapeutic and standard of care for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.

About TP-03

TP-03 (lotilaner ophthalmic solution 0.25%) is a novel therapeutic designed to target and eradicate Demodex mites. It is a potent, non-competitive antagonist of insect and arachnid GABA-Cl channels and a highly lipophilic molecule, which may promote its uptake in the oily sebum of the hair follicle where the mites reside. TP-03 has completed four Phase 2 clinical trials in Demodex blepharitis, all of which met their respective endpoints. It was well-tolerated with no significant adverse events nor any events leading to treatment discontinuation across the four trials. TP-03 is currently being evaluated in the Saturn-1 pivotal Phase 2b/3 trial and may offer treatment, if approved, for millions of patients with Demodex blepharitis.

About Demodex Blepharitis

Blepharitis is a common ocular condition that is characterized by inflammation of the eyelid margin, redness and ocular irritation. Demodex blepharitis is caused by infestation of Demodex mites, the most common ectoparasite found on humans. Demodex mites cause approximately 45%, or about 9 million, of blepharitis cases in the US and the number may be as high as approximately 25 million based on Tarsus’ internal research indicating about 58% of patients presenting to eye care clinics have collarettes, a pathognomonic sign of Demodex infestation, and a published study estimating that at least 45 million people annually visit an eye care clinic. Currently, there are no FDA-approved treatments for Demodex blepharitis.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and deliver breakthrough treatments to transform the lives of patients with common and poorly treated diseases, starting with the eye. It is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases across therapeutic categories including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases with high, unmet needs. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic in Phase 2b/3 that is being developed for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis.

