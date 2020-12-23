Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market 2021, Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2026
A New Market Study, titled “Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Share Analysis
Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages business, the date to enter into the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market, Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
Anheuser-Busch
Accolade Wines
Bacardi
Beam Suntory
Carlsberg
Constellation Brands
China Resource Enterprise
Diageo
Heineken
E. & J. Gallo Winery
Coca-Cola
PepsiCo
Nestlé
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Red Bull
Danone
Yakult
Unilever
Kraft Heinz
Apollinaris
Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market is segmented into
Alcoholic: Beer, Cider, Wine, Spirits, Other
Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Carbonated drinks, Juices, Drinking Water, Coffee, Other
Segment by Application, the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market is segmented into
Bar
Restaurant
Daily Life
Other
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Alcoholic: Beer, Cider, Wine, Spirits, Other
1.4.3 Non-Alcoholic Beverages: Carbonated drinks, Juices, Drinking Water, Coffee, Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Bar
1.5.3 Restaurant
1.5.4 Daily Life
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Anheuser-Busch
11.1.1 Anheuser-Busch Corporation Information
11.1.2 Anheuser-Busch Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 Anheuser-Busch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Anheuser-Busch Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.1.5 Anheuser-Busch Related Developments
11.2 Accolade Wines
11.2.1 Accolade Wines Corporation Information
11.2.2 Accolade Wines Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Accolade Wines Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Accolade Wines Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.2.5 Accolade Wines Related Developments
11.3 Bacardi
11.3.1 Bacardi Corporation Information
11.3.2 Bacardi Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Bacardi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Bacardi Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.3.5 Bacardi Related Developments
11.4 Beam Suntory
11.4.1 Beam Suntory Corporation Information
11.4.2 Beam Suntory Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Beam Suntory Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Beam Suntory Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.4.5 Beam Suntory Related Developments
11.5 Carlsberg
11.5.1 Carlsberg Corporation Information
11.5.2 Carlsberg Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Carlsberg Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Carlsberg Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.5.5 Carlsberg Related Developments
11.6 Constellation Brands
11.6.1 Constellation Brands Corporation Information
11.6.2 Constellation Brands Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Constellation Brands Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Constellation Brands Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.6.5 Constellation Brands Related Developments
11.7 China Resource Enterprise
11.7.1 China Resource Enterprise Corporation Information
11.7.2 China Resource Enterprise Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 China Resource Enterprise Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 China Resource Enterprise Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.7.5 China Resource Enterprise Related Developments
11.8 Diageo
11.8.1 Diageo Corporation Information
11.8.2 Diageo Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 Diageo Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Diageo Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.8.5 Diageo Related Developments
11.9 Heineken
11.9.1 Heineken Corporation Information
11.9.2 Heineken Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Heineken Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Heineken Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.9.5 Heineken Related Developments
11.10 E. & J. Gallo Winery
11.10.1 E. & J. Gallo Winery Corporation Information
11.10.2 E. & J. Gallo Winery Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 E. & J. Gallo Winery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 E. & J. Gallo Winery Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Products Offered
11.10.5 E. & J. Gallo Winery Related Developments
11.12 PepsiCo
11.13 Nestlé
11.14 Dr Pepper Snapple Group
11.15 Red Bull
11.16 Danone
11.17 Yakult
11.18 Unilever
11.19 Kraft Heinz
11.20 Apollinaris
Continued….
