Middle East Disposable Gloves Market 2020 Size, Industry Share, Trends, Forecast Till 2027 | Growing at a CAGR of 7:04%

The Middle East disposable gloves market is expected to garner $615.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.04% from 2018 to 2025.
Disposable gloves market growth is attributed to rising concern for safety and hygiene, growing industrialization coupled with advanced manufacturing technologies.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
Rise in concerns for safety and hygiene, increase in number of end users, and introduction of disposable gloves to developing countries are expected to propel the growth of the Middle East disposable gloves market.
The Middle East disposable gloves market was pegged at $355.9 million in 2017 and is expected to garner $615.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.04% from 2018 to 2025.
Disposable gloves market growth is attributed to rising concern for safety and hygiene, growing industrialization coupled with advanced manufacturing technologies. Market players have successfully developed gloves with different properties such as higher resistance against chemicals, greater anti-tear properties and gloves with limited thickness thereby not affecting the donning and doffing process, which is anticipated to create huge opportunities for the growth of disposable gloves industry
The major factors driving the growth of the disposable gloves market is rise in concern for safety and hygiene and novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture-resistant, and control latex-associated infections. However, high competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for disposable glove manufacturers in the near future.
Based on application, the market is divided into medical and non-medical. The non-medical segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8% through 2025. However, the medical segment held its lion’s share in 2017, accounting nearly two-thirds of the total market. The market is analyzed across various regions such as Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of the Middle East. The market across Saudi Arabia was the largest in 2017, contributing around one-fifth of the total share. It is also expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.
The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the Middle East disposable gloves market are Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Supermax Corporation Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, Rubberex Corp. M Bhd, Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG and Ansell Limited. Other players operating in the value chain are Unigloves (UK) Limited, Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Microflex Corporation, Mlnlycke Health Care and YTY Industry Holdings Berhad.
Key Findings of the Middle East Disposable Gloves Market:
Based on type, the natural rubber accounted for more than two-third of the total market in 2017
Based on form, the powdered segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2017
Saudi Arabia is expected grow at the highest CAGR of 9.8%, owing to the presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs and increasing healthcare investments
In terms of volume, Saudi Arabia accounted for more than two-fifth of the total volume market in 2017
