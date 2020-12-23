Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,648 in the last 365 days.

Evaxion Biotech Doses First Patient in Phase I/IIa Melanoma Trial of Cancer Vaccine EVX-02 in Combination With Checkpoint Inhibitors

/EIN News/ -- COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Dec. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evaxion Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing AI-driven immunotherapies, announces today the dosing of the first patient in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of its adjuvant immunotherapy EVX-02, in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced melanoma.

The open label, multi-center study will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacodynamic response and efficacy of EVX-02 with checkpoint inhibitors in patients who have had a complete resection of Stage IIIB/IIIC/IIID or Stage IV melanoma and are at high risk of recurrence. The study is planned to take place at five clinical centers in Australia, targeting recruitment of a total of 46 patients. Early data read out from this Phase I/IIa is expected in H1 2021.

Lars Wegner, CEO of Evaxion Biotech, said: “We are very excited to start this Phase I/IIa study with EVX-02 further demonstrating the potential of Evaxion’s integrated PIONEER™ artificial intelligence platform to accelerate the discovery and development of a new generation of patient-specific cancer immunotherapies. We believe that the computational power behind the discovery of this compound shows that EVX-02 may have the potential to make a difference in malignant melanoma, which accounts for 1% of skin tumors and causes of 60% mortality due to skin cancers.”

EVX-02 is a personalized cancer immunotherapy designed based on the unique tumor genetic fingerprint of each individual patient and consists of patient-specific cancer neoepitopes incorporated into a DNA plasmid. The mutanome immunotherapy is devised by PIONEER, Evaxion’s computational platform which has been shown to be capable of identifying cancer neoepitopes from matched tumor-normal DNA sequencing data and ranking of the neoepitopes according to their predicted capability in stimulating a T-cell response.

The aim of EVX-02 is to promote T cell priming and expansion of effector cells for direct tumor killing. When administered, EVX-02 is taken up by antigen presenting cells and the neoepitopes are then expressed and displayed on the cell surface, thus triggering a neoepitope-specific immune response targeting the cancer cells.

About Evaxion
Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical stage AI-immunology™ platform company decoding the human immune system to discover and develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Based on its proprietary and scalable AI-immunology core technology, Evaxion is developing a broad pipeline of novel product candidates which currently includes three patient-specific cancer immunotherapies, two of which are in Phase I/IIa clinical development. In addition, Evaxion is advancing a portfolio of vaccines to prevent bacterial and viral infections with one program currently in preclinical development against S. aureus (including Methicillin-resistant S. aureus) induced skin and soft tissue infections.

For more information          
Evaxion Biotech       LifeSci Advisors LLC  
Glenn S. Vraniak       Mary-Ann Chang  
Chief Financial Officer       Managing Director  
gvr@evaxion-biotech.com        mchang@lifesciadvisors.com   
t: +1 (513) 476-2669       +44 7483 284 853  


Primary Logo

You just read:

Evaxion Biotech Doses First Patient in Phase I/IIa Melanoma Trial of Cancer Vaccine EVX-02 in Combination With Checkpoint Inhibitors

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.