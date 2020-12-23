Angi Taylor and Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops Discuss Female Disruptors and Serenity with Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics.
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
This is a great question because when I refer to myself as a “disruptor” I almost pause and wonder how it will be received. I think some might think of a disruptor as someone who makes noise for personal attention, rather than disrupting for attention in order to send a much-needed message. A perfect example on both sides of this coin is rapper Kanye West. Kanye started as the right kind of disruptor in that he wanted people to focus on his vulnerabilities as a man growing up in Chicago, real social issues, his innovation in music and production. He drove culture in an inspiring way. The disruption now feels almost for shock value. It’s twitter currency, it’s political, it’s pissing on a Grammy award. Why are you really disrupting? For likes and retweets? There’s no consistency or call to action and it muddies what could be a legitimate message.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
— Find your elevator: If you have ideas and you just don’t know what the next step is, find the person who is in that place to elevate you and who shares your vision. Everyone needs an elevator.
— Ask for it: I have wanted to anchor my own show for decades. I finally asked for it during a contract negotiation after thinking they would laugh me out the door. They said “ok!” like it was no big deal, and now I hate that I punked out for so long. Nobody knows what you want until you tell them.
— Stay humble: Always ask questions without fear of looking uneducated or unqualified. They’d rather you ask them for the answer than glide along doing it wrong because you’re trying to save face.
From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?
My research into the working of the conscious, subconscious, and deep-subconscious aspects of how the brain works, is fascinating. Our conscious mind believes everything we experience, categorizing events as negative or positive, then justified to establish a place in society. The subconscious is the dream world we live in, where we hope and imagine how things can improve. While the Deep-subconscious delivers our inner truths through meditation, psi development and spiritual encounters, often called “The Unknown,” typecast as scary or an amazing moment in one’s life that results in radical changes of conscious awareness. To help people, I suggest:
1. Therapists work with people ready for changes to come. Advise, giving ways and means that are alternative from prior ways.
2. Use hypnosis and meditation to settle the clients mind and assist them to transform thoughts into a positive mode.
3. Use various physical therapies, such as my Crystal Acupuncture & Teragram Therapy to realign the Five Bodies that make up the Aura and to rebuild the torn Chakras, which will result in healing of the entire body, mind and spirit, resulting in a new focus on life. What follows is the creative self that becomes inspired to change life’s focus.
4. Provide follow-up support. Do not assume the client is fine. Some slip back into old fears. 5. Teach in small groups where Q & A helps both the individuals, but also the group sharing helps one another.
