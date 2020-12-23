Health and Medical Insurance Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026

A New Market Study, titled “Health and Medical Insurance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Health and Medical Insurance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Health and Medical Insurance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Health and Medical Insurance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report focuses on the global Health and Medical Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Health and Medical Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Anthem

UnitedHealth Group

DKV

BUPA

Chinalife

Aetna

PICC

PingAn

Star Health & Allied Insurance

Cigna

Essential Med

Kunlun

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Individual/Family Health Insurance Products

Group Health Insurance Products

Individual/family health insurance product is the most widely used type which takes up about 2/3 of the total market share in 2018.

Market segment by Application, split into

Comprehensive Plan

Treatment and Care

Other (Dental, Child, etc.)

Health and medical insurance have wide range of applications, such as comprehensive plan, treatment and care, etc. And comprehensive plan was the most widely used area which took up about 42% of the global market share in 2018.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Health and Medical Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Health and Medical Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Health and Medical Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Health and Medical Insurance Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Individual/Family Health Insurance Products

1.4.3 Group Health Insurance Products

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Health and Medical Insurance Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Comprehensive Plan

1.5.3 Treatment and Care

1.5.4 Other (Dental, Child, etc.)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Health and Medical Insurance Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Health and Medical Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Health and Medical Insurance Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Health and Medical Insurance Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Health and Medical Insurance Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Health and Medical Insurance Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Health and Medical Insurance Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Anthem

13.1.1 Anthem Company Details

13.1.2 Anthem Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Anthem Health and Medical Insurance Introduction

13.1.4 Anthem Revenue in Health and Medical Insurance Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Anthem Recent Development

13.2 UnitedHealth Group

13.2.1 UnitedHealth Group Company Details

13.2.2 UnitedHealth Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 UnitedHealth Group Health and Medical Insurance Introduction

13.2.4 UnitedHealth Group Revenue in Health and Medical Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 UnitedHealth Group Recent Development

13.3 DKV

13.3.1 DKV Company Details

13.3.2 DKV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 DKV Health and Medical Insurance Introduction

13.3.4 DKV Revenue in Health and Medical Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 DKV Recent Development

13.4 BUPA

13.4.1 BUPA Company Details

13.4.2 BUPA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 BUPA Health and Medical Insurance Introduction

13.4.4 BUPA Revenue in Health and Medical Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 BUPA Recent Development

13.5 Chinalife

13.5.1 Chinalife Company Details

13.5.2 Chinalife Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Chinalife Health and Medical Insurance Introduction

13.5.4 Chinalife Revenue in Health and Medical Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Chinalife Recent Development

13.6 Aetna

13.6.1 Aetna Company Details

13.6.2 Aetna Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Aetna Health and Medical Insurance Introduction

13.6.4 Aetna Revenue in Health and Medical Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Aetna Recent Development

13.7 PICC

13.7.1 PICC Company Details

13.7.2 PICC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 PICC Health and Medical Insurance Introduction

13.7.4 PICC Revenue in Health and Medical Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 PICC Recent Development

13.8 PingAn

13.8.1 PingAn Company Details

13.8.2 PingAn Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 PingAn Health and Medical Insurance Introduction

13.8.4 PingAn Revenue in Health and Medical Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 PingAn Recent Development

13.9 Star Health & Allied Insurance

13.9.1 Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Details

13.9.2 Star Health & Allied Insurance Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Star Health & Allied Insurance Health and Medical Insurance Introduction

13.9.4 Star Health & Allied Insurance Revenue in Health and Medical Insurance Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Star Health & Allied Insurance Recent Development

13.10 Cigna

13.11 Essential Med

13.12 Kunlun

Continued….

