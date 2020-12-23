Bioinformatics Services Market 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2026
This report provides in depth study of “Bioinformatics Services Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bioinformatics Services Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Bioinformatics Services market. This report focused on Bioinformatics Services market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Bioinformatics Services Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Bioinformatics Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bioinformatics Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The key players covered in this study
Illumina
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Eurofins Scientific
BGI
NeoGenomics
PerkinElmer
CD Genomics
Macrogen
QIAGEN
GENEWIZ
Source BioScience
Microsynth
MedGenome
Fios Genomics
BaseClear
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Sequencing Services
Data Analysis
Drug Discovery Services
Differential
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Genomics
Chemoinformatics and Drug Design
Proteomics
Transcriptomics
Metabolomics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bioinformatics Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bioinformatics Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bioinformatics Services are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Bioinformatics Services Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Bioinformatics Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Sequencing Services
1.4.3 Data Analysis
1.4.4 Drug Discovery Services
1.4.5 Differential
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Bioinformatics Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Genomics
1.5.3 Chemoinformatics and Drug Design
1.5.4 Proteomics
1.5.5 Transcriptomics
1.5.6 Metabolomics
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Bioinformatics Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Bioinformatics Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Bioinformatics Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Bioinformatics Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Bioinformatics Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Bioinformatics Services Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Bioinformatics Services Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Illumina
13.1.1 Illumina Company Details
13.1.2 Illumina Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Illumina Bioinformatics Services Introduction
13.1.4 Illumina Revenue in Bioinformatics Services Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Illumina Recent Development
13.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific
13.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
13.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Bioinformatics Services Introduction
13.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Bioinformatics Services Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
13.3 Eurofins Scientific
13.3.1 Eurofins Scientific Company Details
13.3.2 Eurofins Scientific Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Eurofins Scientific Bioinformatics Services Introduction
13.3.4 Eurofins Scientific Revenue in Bioinformatics Services Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Eurofins Scientific Recent Development
13.4 BGI
13.4.1 BGI Company Details
13.4.2 BGI Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 BGI Bioinformatics Services Introduction
13.4.4 BGI Revenue in Bioinformatics Services Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 BGI Recent Development
13.5 NeoGenomics
13.5.1 NeoGenomics Company Details
13.5.2 NeoGenomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 NeoGenomics Bioinformatics Services Introduction
13.5.4 NeoGenomics Revenue in Bioinformatics Services Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 NeoGenomics Recent Development
13.6 PerkinElmer
13.6.1 PerkinElmer Company Details
13.6.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 PerkinElmer Bioinformatics Services Introduction
13.6.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Bioinformatics Services Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development
13.7 CD Genomics
13.7.1 CD Genomics Company Details
13.7.2 CD Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 CD Genomics Bioinformatics Services Introduction
13.7.4 CD Genomics Revenue in Bioinformatics Services Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 CD Genomics Recent Development
13.8 Macrogen
13.8.1 Macrogen Company Details
13.8.2 Macrogen Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Macrogen Bioinformatics Services Introduction
13.8.4 Macrogen Revenue in Bioinformatics Services Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Macrogen Recent Development
13.9 QIAGEN
13.9.1 QIAGEN Company Details
13.9.2 QIAGEN Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 QIAGEN Bioinformatics Services Introduction
13.9.4 QIAGEN Revenue in Bioinformatics Services Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 QIAGEN Recent Development
13.10 GENEWIZ
13.10.1 GENEWIZ Company Details
13.10.2 GENEWIZ Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 GENEWIZ Bioinformatics Services Introduction
13.10.4 GENEWIZ Revenue in Bioinformatics Services Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 GENEWIZ Recent Development
13.11 Source BioScience
13.12 Microsynth
13.13 MedGenome
13.14 Fios Genomics
13.15 BaseClear
Continued….
