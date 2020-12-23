Scott Donnell and Özgür Deniz Önür Discuss the Future is Now with Fotis Georgiadis
Be okay with the unknown. God is in control. Just breathe. I had to realize we were walking into the dark with our business and we didn't have all the answers, but that was okay.
What are five things you wish someone had told you before you started and why?
#1: Have a 10 year mindset, not 10 minutes. I wish I would have thought long-term about the business from the beginning, as I would have been much more at ease about the progress. A lot of entrepreneurs want things right now, but with revolutionary technology, you need to be patient.
#2: Embrace failures and learn from them. We tried so many form factors and ways to wear the product that at first were ugly, heavy and didn’t work very well. Eventually, we got an answer that worked for all that was lightweight, looked sleek and people enjoyed wearing. However, that takes time.
#3: Be okay with the unknown. God is in control. Just breathe. I had to realize we were walking into the dark with our business and we didn’t have all the answers, but that was okay. Those answers come the more curious and hardworking you become. Keep going. You can do it. Just be open with what you need and what you want, and any problem in the world can be solved with the right network, the right connections, and the right mindset. For entrepreneurs, self-doubt is very difficult — and my young age sometimes gets in the way, but I can remember I have what it takes and I can do it, as long as I don’t give up.
#4: Enjoy the journey. I haven’t actually picked my head up from the work to actually see all that we have accomplished so far. It’s crucial to celebrate each little win together, and don’t forget to bring others along with you for the ride.
#5: The last lesson is that revolutionary technology is just hard, plain and simple. You have to just keep trying, keep learning, and keep asking for help so you’ll eventually get there.
Can you tell us about the “Bleeding edge” technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?
We are trying to make it easier for parents who have to work full time and employ a caregiver at home to look after their baby. We employ A.I. based video and audio processing technology to automatically determine the important moments in a child’s day. Using invidyo, parents are able to have peace of mind and focus on their jobs rather than watching their security cameras all the time, because they know that invidyo will alert them whenever there is something going on at home that they need to pay attention to.
How do you think this might change the world?
We think that it is very important for Mothers to be able to return to the workforce after childbirth. Taking care of their babies or toddlers should not impede their contribution to their careers and society at large. We believe that the world will change for the better when we have more women involvement in every aspect of our lives.
Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?
We have been developing invidyo to give parents peace of mind about what is going on in their homes while they are working. However, no technology will replace actually spending time with family. I would say having a good work-life balance is paramount and we should always make time for loved ones even if technology makes us feel like it is also OK to be away.
Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?
One day I was on stage pitching to Dave Mclure. Back then he was the Executive Manager of 500 startups. We advertised that our product could be used for elderly monitoring, pet monitoring and home security in addition to baby monitoring. We thought the bigger the target audience the better for the company. So as I was pitching this idea, Dave became silent, he did not say anything for a while, then all of a sudden he said how are you going to differentiate yourself with this generic product. He politely! (yes he used the f word) told me to get off the stage. And that was the day we decided to really focus on child monitoring.
