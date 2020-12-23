Entering pre-school: CPD’s line-up of pre-school materials to give your child a head start in learning
Building up the confidence of pre-school children through learning tools and practice assessments, all prepared by a dedicated team of education professionals.SINGAPORE, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-school can be daunting for both young children and their parents. As the year draws to a close, many parents are also busy preparing their children for a new semester at school. There are many different options for parents to choose from when it comes to their child’s education, and CPD aims to provide the best and most effective educational solutions for young learners.
CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based education consultancy firm which provides educational solutions to its customers, consisting of a network of university professors, former National Institute of Education (NIE) lecturers, and ex-Ministry of Education (MOE) officers. Its educational solutions include assessment books, educational magazines, curriculums and many more.
In terms of pre-school education, CPD has a wide range of titles designed to expose children to different subjects at an early age. Topics are specific and aim to train a child’s confidence as they enter pre-school. These topics include Handwriting practices, English Grammar, Phonics, Comprehension and Vocabulary, to name a few.
CPD also provides titles dedicated to bridging the gap between Kindergarten 2 and Primary 1. For children who are nearing primary school age, they can use these assessment books to help them be better prepared for the transition into Primary 1.
In addition to assessment books, CPD also offers educational magazines such as the STEAM Explorers Magazine for pre-school children. STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics, and it aims to take an integrated approach to learning, to encourage innovation and creative thinking.
CPD’s STEAM Explorers (for ages 4-8) aims to cultivate a child’s curiosity from young to give them a head start in life. This magazine aims to help build a child’s cognitive and critical thinking skills and makes learning more fun by providing engaging resources to aid their education.
About CPD Singapore Education Services Pte Ltd
CPD Singapore is an education consultancy firm comprising of a team of qualified and accomplished professionals, dedicated to providing accessible and effective educational resources for students and educators worldwide.
The company specialises in curriculums for licensing, and has published more than 200 academic and assessment books, providing knowledgeable and quality resources for students from pre-school to pre-university levels.
