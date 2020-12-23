$14.8 Billions Beacon Market Growing at Impressive CAGR of 61.5% | Competitive Benchmarking and Future Growth Mapping
Beacon is small device that sends out radio signals to nearby mobile phones and tablets, containing a small amount of data. Mobile apps on compatible devices are able to listen for signals from beacons on proximity area and then trigger an experience such as sending a promotional notification, coupon, video, URL form, and others through the app.
According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Beacon Market by Type, Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024, the global beacon market was valued at $626.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $14,838.8 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 61.5% from 2018 to 2024.
Beacon technology is widely adopted in various sectors such as retail, healthcare, travel & tourism, and education owing to its features such as employee & asset monitoring, data generation, resource optimization, and others. In addition, beacon has made employee and asset monitoring more accurate and easier than before. Beacons create geofences to help track item in and out of specific area or locations. Further, it also provides history of movement, which can be used to study trend lines and predictive analysis.
Advanced system, SLU., Apple Inc., BlueCats, Blue Sense Networks, Estimote, Inc., Gelo, Glimworm Beacons, Gimbal, Kontakt.io, and Beaconinside GmbH are key players that occupy a significant revenue share in the market.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
• This report studies the global beacon market with current trends and future estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis of beacon market.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2024 to highlight the financial competency of the beacon market.
• Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.
• North America held the majority of the beacon market share in 2017.
Increase in investment in proximity marketing globally. Further, employee & asset monitoring, safety & security, resource optimization, and other features of beacon solution fuel the market growth. However, rise in data security and privacy concern is expected to limit the market growth. Conversely, upsurge in organized retail provides ample of growth opportunity.
The report includes a micro-level study of different regions adopting beacon solution for various applications. In addition, it discusses the potential opportunities for market players to enter the market. Moreover, it provides an in-depth market analysis of automotive filter outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments.
The global beacon market is segmented based on type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into iBeacon, eddystone, AltBeacon, and others. Based on technology, the market is classified into Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Wi-Fi, ultrasound, and combined technology. Based on application, the market is categorized into retail, travel tourism & hospitality, healthcare, BFSI, and others.
The beacon market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
Beacon Market Key Segments:
By Type
• iBeacon
• Eddystone
• AltBeacon
• Others
By Technology
• BLE
• Wi-Fi
• Ultrasound
• Combined Technology
By Application
• Retail
• Travel, Tourism & Hospitality
• Healthcare
• BFSI
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
Key Market Players Profiled
• Advanced system, SLU
• Apple Inc.
• BlueCats
• Blue Sense Networks
• Estimote, Inc.,
• Gelo
• Glimworm Beacons,
• Gimbal
• Kontakt.io
• Beaconinside GmbH
