Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market: Heart of Smart Devices | Market Size, Share, Trends, & Future Scope
Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market Size, share, and ForecastPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The e-SIM is a smart device that assists in changing the operator by updating the software settings. The current business scenario witnesses an increase in demand for automotive, particularly in the developing regions such as China, India, and others due to an increase in population and vehicle demand.
The embedded SIM offer multiple benefits such as improved experience with greater flexibility to customers. The current business scenario experiences an increase in the demand for automotive, particularly in the developing regions such as China, India, and others due to an increase in population and vehicle demand. Companies in this industry are adopting various innovative techniques such as mergers and acquisition to strengthen their business position in the competitive matrix.
According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Global Embedded SIM Market by Application, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global embedded SIM market was valued at $1,054.2 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $6,886.2 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2018 to 2025.
The major players operating in the global e-SIM market are Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sierra Wireless, STMicroelectronics, Vodafone, Giesecke & Devrient, Idemia, and NTT DOCOMO. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.
The embedded SIM market is powered by different factors such as high adoption of IoT technology and favorable government regulation boosting machine-to-machine communication. To comply with these factors, automotive industry verticals are coming up with improvised concepts and novel product designs to meet customers demand to increase the efficiency of e-SIM, leaving a perpetual impact on the market.
Key Benefits for Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market :
• This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global e-SIM market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall market potential is determined to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger foothold in the global e-SIM industry.
• The report includes information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the global e-SIM market.
• Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in this global market.
The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market.
Key segments analyzed in the research include type, applications, and geography. Extensive analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and market share of each segment for the historic period and the forecast period is offered with the help of tables.
The Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.
The embedded SIM industry in the U.S. has developed rapidly in the past few years due to the strong growth in the telecom sector in the region. In addition, the country houses companies, such as Apple Corporation, which introduced the e-SIM technology on September 13, 2018, to its latest iPhones XR. Xtra Small and Xtra Small Max are expected to open new revenue streams for the tech giant. The users of the latest iPhone series will have two separate phone lines networks, one will be via traditional physical SIM card and the other will be an e-SIM or embedded SIM.
Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market Segmentation:
By Application
• Connected Car
• Smartphone & Tablet
• Wearable Device
• Others
By Industry Vertical:
• Automotive
• Consumer Electronics
• Manufacturing
• Telecommunication
• Transportation & Logistics
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o France
o Germany
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
