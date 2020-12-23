State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers-M20-31

For immediate release: December 22, 2020 (20-257)

State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

Benton County

In November 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant credential of Courtney Renee Ashby (NA60827208). Ashby fell asleep while she was working at an adult family home. She was assigned to care for a vulnerable adult resident who required 24-hour supervision to prevent serious harm or injury to herself. Upon determining that Ashby neglected a vulnerable adult, the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That prohibits Ashby from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

King County

In November 2020 the Veterinary Board indefinitely suspended the veterinary technician credential of Cassandra Brittany Dragon (AT60591420), who didn’t complete required continuing education.

In November 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Radu Brujban (NC10036090) with unprofessional conduct and immediately suspended his credential. While working at an adult family home, Brujban neither sought medical care nor notified any medical professional for about three weeks after observing that a resident’s left leg was swollen. The resident was subsequently diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and was hospitalized. The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, which determined that Brujban neglected a vulnerable adult, placed him on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. That bans Brujban from being employed in caring for or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Kitsap County

In November 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the agency-affiliated counselor and medical assistant credentials of Amber S. Sutherland (CG60938804, CM60679164), who misused methamphetamines and who didn’t respond to a Department of Health investigator’s inquiry.

Snohomish County

In November 2020 the Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the registered nurse credential of Patty M. Vatter (RN00159118). Vatter’s Florida nurse license was restricted in June 2020 in connection with a driving under the influence conviction that she didn’t report as required, and with failure to comply with an impaired practitioner monitoring program.

Spokane County

In September 2020 the Nursing Assistant Program indefinitely suspended the certified nursing assistant credential of Leslie Jo Sitton (NC60127623). In 2016 Sitton was twice convicted of driving under the influence.

Yakima County

In November 2020 the secretary of health indefinitely suspended the registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant credentials of Stephanie Gellerson (NA60952988, NC60956788). Gellerson didn’t respond to an inquiry about allegations against her.

