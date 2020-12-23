Smarter, Lighter Smart Exoskeleton for Faster Mobility! Market Share, Size, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Regional Demand
Smart Exoskeleton Market projected to reach $1,896.8 million by 2025PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart exoskeleton market possesses high growth potential in the healthcare industry. The current business scenario witnesses an increase in the demand for smart exoskeleton systems, particularly in the developed regions such as the U.S., China, and other European countries. Companies in this industry adopt various innovative techniques to provide customers with advanced and innovative offerings.
According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled," Smart Exoskeleton Industry by Component, Type, Body Part and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025," the global smart exoskeleton market was valued at $125.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,896.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 41.3% from 2018 to 2025.
Key Benefits from Smart Exoskeleton Market Report:
• This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global smart exoskeleton market opportunity along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall smart exoskeleton market forecast is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed smart exoskeleton market analysis.
• The smart exoskeleton industry is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.
Increased demand in gait rehabilitation and surge in demand for elderly safety body parts are the factors expected to drive the growth of the smart exoskeleton market during the forecast period. However, affordability issues are anticipated to restrain the market growth. Conversely, increase in initiatives for adoption of smart exoskeletons in military body parts across the globe is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the smart exoskeleton market.
Among the analyzed geographical regions, North America is expected to account for the highest revenue in the global market throughout the forecast period, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher growth rate, predicting a lucrative growth.
North America was the highest contributor to the global market, with $52.8 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach $701.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 39.1% during forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that the market participants continue to introduce technologically advanced products to remain competitive in the market.
The key players operating in the smart exoskeleton industry are ATOUN Inc., BIONIK, CYBERDYNE, INC., Ekso Bionics, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Ltd., Sarcos Corp., Technaid. S.L., and U.S. Bionics, Inc.
Players are adopting various strategies to strengthen their product portfolio and business reach. For instance, In August 2018, ATOUN Inc. launched Powered Wear ATOUN MODEL Y, a wearable robot, which is designed to reduce work-induced burdens from the backs of workers and improve work efficiency. In December 2017, Ekso Bionics entered into a partnership with HASOMED to launch EksoGT exoskeletons functional electrical stimulation (FES) interface capability. The combination of EksoGT with the RehaStim2 FES technology provides clinicians latest advancements in care, which ultimately improves clinical outcomes and patient quality of life.
Key offerings of the report:
o Key drivers & Opportunities: Detailed analysis on driving factors and opportunities in different segments for strategizing.
o Current trends & forecasts: Comprehensive analysis on latest trends, development, and forecasts for next few years to take next steps.
o Segmental analysis: Each segment analysis and driving factors along with revenue forecasts and growth rate analysis.
o Regional Analysis: Thorough analysis of each region help market players devise expansion strategies and take a leap.
o Competitive Landscape: Extensive insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and take steps accordingly.
Smart Exoskeleton Key Market Segments:
By Component
• Sensors
• Actuators
• Power Source
• Control System
• Others
By Type
• Soft Exoskeleton
• Rigid Exoskeleton
By Body Part
• Upper Body
• Lower Body
• Full body
By Application
• Industrial
• Healthcare
• Military
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
