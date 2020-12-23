Iconic James Joyce Irish Pub Selected for 2020 Tampa Small Business Excellence Award

The award recognizes small businesses who achieve outstanding marketing success to make Tampa a vibrant and vital community.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery is pleased to announce it has been selected as the recipient of the 2020 Tampa Small Business Excellence Award in the Bars classification by the Tampa Small Business Excellence Award Program.The James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery is an upscale Irish pub and eatery located in the history Ybor City district in Tampa, Florida. The pub features 50 craft beers on tap, a huge selection of Irish Whiskey and Premium Scotch, and mouth-watering Irish fare.In the establishment’s most recent news, James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery is thrilled to announce it has been chosen by the Tampa Small Business Excellence Award Program as the winner of the 2020 Tampa Small Business Excellence Award. To be selected as a winner for this coveted award, a variety of internal and third-party sources of information were gathered an analyzed, focusing primarily on quality of service as opposed to quantity.“It is a great honor to be recognized by the Tampa Small Business Excellence awards,” says Ryan Gougeon, founder of James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery. “Our staff works hard every day to deliver a quality experience and an excellent product. We also want to give thanks to our customers and friends for supporting us during this tough year."The Tampa Small Business Excellence Award Program was established to recognize and reward the most impactful small businesses in Tampa. The organization’s mission is to showcase companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These small businesses, including the James Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery, are true models to other businesses within the community by providing exceptional customer service and making Tampa a vibrant place to live.For more information about the James Joyce Irish Pub, please visit http://www.jamesjoyceybor.com About the CompanyJames Joyce Irish Pub & Eatery is an award-winning establishment which celebrated 22 years in business on March 17th, 2019.The eatery features live Irish acts, such as the internationally known Black Velvet Band from Ireland, and Clover’s Revenge, another internationally known act renowned for their raucous brand of speed-folk Irish music.The pub is the recipient of numerous additional awards, including Tampa Bay Times Ultimate Bar Award (9 consecutive years), Trip Advisor’s Award of Excellence from 2015-2019, as well as Yelp’s Best Irish Fare in Tampa Bay Award.