Safes and Vaults Market to Grow at Alarming Rate, Need for Advanced Infrastructural Security Solutions Drives Growth
Safes and Vaults Market by Type and End UserPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safes and vaults form an integral part of physical security solutions. These products are able to create safe environment to cater to the high-risk situation specific needs of customers, which allows it to become one of the most popular industry solution worldwide. Further, the unprecedented growth in the banking and retail market predominantly drives the safes and vaults market for protection of valuable assets in the physical security ecosystem. The global safes and vaults market is estimated to witness significant growth in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, on account of rise in demand for technologically advanced products in countries, such as India, China, Germany, and Japan. The safes and vaults market share is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023, owing to increase in demand for application-specific products in the developed and the developing regions.
There is an increase in the adoption of safes and vaults in the retail industry due to presence of cash intensive environment, which has high demand for cash management safes. The safes and vaults market is influenced by the rise in demand for technologically advanced products, constant need to improve infrastructural security, and growth associated with non-banking sector. However, increase in penetration of digital transaction solutions limits the market growth.
According to a new report titled Safes and Vaults Market and End Users by Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2016-2023), published by Allied Market Research, the global safes and vaults market value in 2016 was $4,727 million, from 2017 to 2023. It is expected to reach $699 million by 2023, with an average annual growth of 6.0% through the year. The non-banking sector is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period.
The report features competitive scenarios of the global safes and vaults industry and provides a comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by leading players. The key players profiled in this study were American Security Products Co., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Limited, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated., Dormakaba, Gunnebo Industries AB, Access Security Products Ltd., Alpha Safe & Vault, Inc., Acme. Security system, BJARSTAL sarl and Bode-Panzer GmbH. These companies enhance vault and vault market growth by adopting competitive strategies such as geographic expansion, mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, partnerships and collaborations.
Key Benefits:
• In-depth analysis of the safes and vaults market and dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.
• Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.
• Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the safes and vaults market entry and expansion.
• A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players in the global safes and vaults industry.
• Comprehensive analysis of the safes and vaults market trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided.
• Detailed analysis of the key players operating in the industry and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.
Europe was the most profitable in 2016 due to the presence of the retail industry and the banking sector that could adopt safes and vaults. The Asia Pacific safes and vaults market is expected to grow at peak speed during the forecast period due to the remarkable economic growth of Southeast Asia, India and other economies and the trend of advanced safety demands to protect expensive and valuable assets. Cash-intensive environment.
The cash-managed vault segment accounted for the largest share in 2016, which reached $2999 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. However, the media vault's vault and vault market is expected to grow at the highest rate of 7.9%. The non-banking segment is expected to grow at the highest rate of 6.8%, while the banking segment held the highest share of sales in 2016.
With technological innovation in product offerings, increased installed base of ATMs, increased crime rates, increased application area for end users, support from developing and developing countries, and enhanced by venture capital investments in R&D activities and support of evolving infrastructure security requirements. Drive the solution development market. In addition, government agencies and companies strengthen their building security infrastructure by increasing the number of crimes. This fuels the growth of the safe and vault market.
Key Results of the Safes And Safes Market:
• The cash-managed vault segment held the highest share in the global vault and vault industry in 2016, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2023.
• The banking segment of the safes and vaults market generated the most revenue in 2016 and is expected to grow at a rate of 5.2%.
• The European safes and vaults market reached the highest share of $2,004 million in sales in 2016.
• The safes and vaults market in the non-banking segment is expected to show the highest growth rates during the forecast period.
Safes and Vaults Key Market Segments:
By Type
• Cash Management Safes
• Depository Safes
• Gun safes and vaults
• Vault and vault doors
• Media Safes
• Others
By End User
• Banking Sector
• Non-Banking Sector
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o UK
o France
o Germany
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
Key Players:
• American Security Products Co.
• Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Limited.
• Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated.
• Dormakaba
• Gunnebo Industries AB
• Access Security Products Ltd.
• Alpha Safe & Vault, Inc.
• Acme Security Systems.
• BJARSTAL s.a.r.l.
• Bode-Panzer GmbH
