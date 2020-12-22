Persons of Interest Sought in Criminal Offenses Related to Unrest Throughout the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seek the public's assistance in identifying multiple persons of interest involved in civil unrest related offenses that occurred on Saturday, November 14, 2020 and December 12, 2020.

The persons of interest were captured on camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Destruction of Property- 9 00 block of 11th Street, Northwest, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 6:00 pm. CCN: 20-176-767

Destruction of Property- 1500 block of M Street, Northwest, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 6:00 pm. CCN: 20-176-781

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the above offenses as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the FBI Washington Field Office has offered an additional $2,000, bringing the total reward amount to $3,000 for information which leads to arrest and indictment of suspects in this case. Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Simple Assault - 500 block of 11th Street, Northwest, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 9:00 pm. CCN: 20-176-594

Simple Assault - 1600 block of I Street, Northwest, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at approximately 7:00 pm. CCN: 20-176-902

Simple Assault – 1300 block of F Street, Northwest, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at approximately 11:25 am. CCN: 20-162-980

