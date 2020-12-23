No-contact advisory issued for Dyes Inlet, Port Washington Narrows, and Liberty Bay in Kitsap County

On 12/22/2020, Kitsap Public Health District issued a no-contact advisory for Dyes Inlet, Port Washington Narrows, and Liberty Bay due to sewage overflows. The no-contact advisory will be in place through December 28th. Signs are posted at public access points. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated about water quality at your beaches by keeping up with us on our blog Fecal Matters, on Facebook, or join our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our acting BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.