DHHL NEWS RELEASE: HHC Moves Proposed Limited Gaming Legislation Forward

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Hawaiian Homes Commission (HHC) has approved a draft Legislative proposal that would allow limited casino gaming in the form of a single integrated resort property in Kapolei, Oʻahu.

In a 5-4 vote on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, the Commission approved item C-1 on the HHC regularly scheduled December agenda seeking approval of a Legislative proposal to authorize limited gaming in the form of a single integrated resort property on Hawaiian Home Lands designated for commercial use. Commissioners Randy Awo (Maui), David Kaʻapu (West Hawaiʻi), Zachary Helm (Molokaʻi), and Patricia Teruya (Oʻahu) voted against the proposed measure. Commissioners Michael Kaleikini (East Hawaiʻi), Russell Kaʻupu (Oʻahu), Pauline Namuʻo (Oʻahu), Dennis Neves (Kauaʻi), and HHC Chair William J. Ailā were yes votes.

“With the Commission’s decision today, we are hopeful that the Hawaiʻi State Legislature will see the urgency of finally addressing the funding shortages of this program,” said Deputy Tyler Iokepa Gomes. “The measure the Department is proposing is bold but we’re at a pivotal point where bold action is necessary to fulfill the responsibility of the trust. We hear the pleas of beneficiaries across the board including the need for swift action to move beneficiaries off the Waiting List and onto homestead lots. This effort does not shift DHHL’s focus from creating homestead opportunities, instead, it provides a way forward in terms of an economic solution to face the common denominator for the struggles faced by the Department – the opportunity to create adequate funding.”

The draft Legislative proposal, upon submission, will be reviewed by the Department of the Attorney General, the Department of Budget & Finance, and Governor David Ige for consideration in his Legislative packet. Should the Governor include the proposed measure in his packet, the draft Legislation would then proceed to be considered by the Hawaiʻi State Legislature. If the Governor chooses not to include it in his packet, the Department may seek a Legislator to introduce the proposal.

Revenues from this initiative would be used to address DHHL’s dire financial state by ensuring the Department is the primary beneficiary of the gaming operation through a land lease agreement with the licensee and direct collection of 80 percent of the proposed state tax on gross gaming revenue.

DHHL’s proposal establishes a Hawaiʻi Gaming Commission, along with details that structure the gaming license application, fees, and criteria for awarding a license. A wagering tax on gross gaming revenue and a State gaming fund, along with other appropriate funds, are also established.

The proposed State Gaming Fund is expected to invest in initiatives to address possible increases in crime, gambling addiction, and other social issues, as well as provide for public security, job training, traffic improvements, and the administrative expenses of the new Gaming Commission.

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

