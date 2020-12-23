DLNR NEWS RELEASE: SPECIAL ARCHERY & MUZZLELOAD FERAL GOAT HUNTING PERMITS AVAILABLE ON KAUA‘I

Newsroom Posted on Dec 22, 2020 in Latest News

Special hunt specific to Kekaha Game Management Area

(Līhu‘e ) — The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announces the availability of applications for special feral goat hunt in Hunting Unit A, Kekaha Game Management Area (GMA) on the island of Kaua‘i.

Permits will be limited determined by a lottery. Depending on the number of applicants, not all hunters may be drawn for the hunt. There will be no stand-by list. Applications are available at various vendors and all hunter check stations on Kaua’i. Deadline to submit applications will be Friday, January 15, 2021. Lottery to assign dates will be on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.

Applicants will be charged $5 per person. Applicants may apply for both hunts. Applicants may apply in groups of up to 8 hunters. Hunting will be limited to the Kekaha Game Management Area (GMA). There will be 75 permits available for each two-day slot for archery. There will be a bag limit of 2 goats (one must be a female) per permit. Dates for the hunts are as follows:

Archery only dates (Two-day slots) : February 1-2, 8-9, 16-17, and 22-23, 2021

: February 1-2, 8-9, 16-17, and 22-23, 2021 Muzzleload only dates (two-day slot) : March 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, and 22-23, 2021

Mauka access into the Kekaha GMA will be through Trail 2 road only to Kahelu, Mana and Kolo Ridges. Hunter must sign in and sign out at the Kōke‘e hunting check-in station (HCS). For makai access, hunters must sign in and out at one of four hunter check-in stations: Pu‘u ‘Ōpae-Marine Road, Mana Tunnels, Kolo Junction and Pohihale Beach.

Hunters will be allowed to field dress and bone their game and attach the permit to the game bag.

For further information, please call the Līhu‘e DOFAW office at 3060 ‘Eiwa Street, Room 306, Līhu‘e or (808) 274 3433 on regular working days from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Administrative rules for all legal hunting days: https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/rules/

Hawai’i Administrative Rules Title 13, Chapter 123:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/dofaw/files/2013/09/HAR-123-Game-Mammals.pdf

