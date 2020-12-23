HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 22, 2020

Lt. Governor’s Office :

Lt. Governor Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

Lt. Governor Josh Green received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Queen’s Medical Center this morning. As an emergency room physician on Hawai‘i Island, Dr. Green is categorized as a healthcare worker in Phase 1a of the COVID-19 distribution plan in Hawai‘i. Dr. Green’s healthcare colleagues on Hawai‘i Island will receive vaccines this week as well.

Dr. Green said, “As a healthcare worker, it was my turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and I felt it was important to lead by example. I want to show the people of Hawai‘i that both the currently available vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, are effective and safe and that I was willing to take it myself. I encourage every person to get the vaccine when it’s their turn. We can’t let our guard down now, but it is a tremendous relief to have a COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a symbol of hope for many people.”

Dr. Green was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 11, 2020 and recovered after experiencing mild-to-moderate symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance generally states individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 should receive the vaccine about 90 days following recovery. Dr. Green will receive his second Pfizer dose in mid-January, 21 days following his first shot.

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

66 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

66 additional coronavirus cases were reported today. This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 20, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 51 17,209 Hawai‘i 6 1,822 Maui 7 792 Kaua‘i 0 138 Moloka‘i 0 22 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 2 328 Total Cases 66 20,417 Deaths 0 282

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2020 – Hawai‘i-4, Maui-4, O‘ahu-52, Kaua’i‘-0

Department of Public Safety :

Two Deputy Sheriffs Test Positive, OCCC/Saguaro Clear of Virus, Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

PSD was notified that two (2) deputy sheriffs on O‘ahu reported positive test results. The employees last worked on Dec. 18, 2020 at Ka’ahumanu Hale (First Circuit Court) and the Sheriff Division booking/receiving office. The Judiciary and DOH were notified. PSD staff working in that section were also notified and encouraged to contact their health care providers if they have any questions about possible exposure. DOH is conducting contact tracing.

The Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) reported 102 more inmate test results as part of surge testing efforts. Of that total, six (6) were positive and 96 were negative. There is one (1) HCF inmate in the hospital. There were three (3) new positive HCF staff results reported but eight (8) staff have been cleared to return to work, dropping the total active positive staff down to 39. Surge testing, with the assistance of DOH, the Hawai‘i National Guard and Project Vision Hawai‘i, will continue until there are no new positive cases at the facility.

All other facilities that experienced outbreaks have brought their COVID-19 count under control. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) has zero (0) active positive inmates. The Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ is also clear of the virus in their facility. There are three (3) inmates in an Arizona hospital who are expected to be medically cleared later this week. The Waiawa Correctional Facility reports 16 negative test results and has only three (3) active positive cases, including one (1) hospitalized inmate.

“As of today, the OCCC and Saguaro facilities are clear of the virus,” said PSD Director Max Otani. “Waiawa hasn’t had a positive test result in almost two weeks. Halawa is in the middle of their surge testing but I am confident they are turning the corner and are bringing their situation under control. I am very proud of our facility and health care staff for all the hard work and long hours they have put in to mitigate spread and quickly contain the virus in their facilities.” For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

November 2020 Vacation Rental Report

Today HTA released its monthly Vacation Rental Performance Report and the supply of vacation rentals in Hawai‘i last month was down 34.5 percent compared to the same time last year. The demand was also down 69.9 percent, resulting in an average monthly unit occupancy of 31.6 percent. In comparison, Hawai‘i’s hotels had an average occupancy rate of 22.1 percent in November 2020.

12,131 Passengers Arrive on Monday

Yesterday, a total of 12,131 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 6,119 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,501 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Hawaiʻi State Judiciary :

Adoptions More Joyful Despite COVID-19

In a year when staying within your bubble and social distancing were the norm, adoption celebrations became more joyful because they could be shared with family, friends, and classmates in multiple locations, thanks to Zoom. The Third Circuit Hilo Family Court celebrated National Adoption Day in late November by having 29 children achieve permanency by being adopted or placed into guardianships.

District Family Judge Darien Ching Nagata said, “Usually, the families gather in our courtroom for the adoption ceremony with only their immediate family and representatives from the various agencies. This year, the proceedings were held virtually, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. One child had seven classmates and two teachers appear virtually to support her during her guardianship hearing. Another child had more than 20 family and friends watch from multiple locations to be a part of this special day.”

Judge Ching Nagata added that granting an adoption or guardianship for a child, means they will now be in a stable, permanent home with a loving family. “We call them their Forever Family,” she said. To view more:

https://www.courts.state.hi.us/news_and_reports/2020/12/adoptions-more-joyful-despite-covid-19

