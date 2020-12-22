Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 809 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,587 in the last 365 days.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Sen. Eric Burlison

It is hard to believe, but the holidays are here. With Christmas just a few days away, I wanted to take some time to wish you a happy holiday season. Through the flurry of last minute gift shopping, holiday baking and Christmas Day preparations, I hope you are able to spend some time with your family and friends and celebrate Christmas.

While it is true this year has presented us with some unique and new challenges, it is important to pause and remind ourselves of the true reason for the holiday season — the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The true meaning of Christmas lies in the manger, humanity’s hope in the form of an innocent baby who would go on to die for the sins of all mankind. Every year at Christmas, I remember the good news the shepherds received that night:

“Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger…Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace, good will toward men,” Luke 2:11-12, 14.

We all face setbacks and carry burdens — but we have hope because of the birth of Jesus, coming into this world, bearing love and forgiveness, to intercede on our behalf. Despite everything going on in the world around us, I believe the good news of Christmas gives us hope for better days ahead.

As you celebrate Christmas this year, please keep our frontline workers and first responders in your thoughts and prayers. They have worked tirelessly since the start of the pandemic to provide vital care to those suffering from the virus. While we celebrate Christmas with our loved ones, there is a good chance some of them will be on duty throughout the holiday season. Pray for their safety, and give thanks for them.

I hope you are able to find joy and peace in the coming weeks and approach the new year with enthusiasm and a renewed spirit. Merry Christmas from my family to yours and best wishes for a happy and healthy New Year.

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/burlison for more legislative and constituent resources.

You just read:

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Sen. Eric Burlison

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.