Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Sen. Eric Burlison

It is hard to believe, but the holidays are here. With Christmas just a few days away, I wanted to take some time to wish you a happy holiday season. Through the flurry of last minute gift shopping, holiday baking and Christmas Day preparations, I hope you are able to spend some time with your family and friends and celebrate Christmas.

While it is true this year has presented us with some unique and new challenges, it is important to pause and remind ourselves of the true reason for the holiday season — the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. The true meaning of Christmas lies in the manger, humanity’s hope in the form of an innocent baby who would go on to die for the sins of all mankind. Every year at Christmas, I remember the good news the shepherds received that night:

“Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is the Messiah, the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in cloths and lying in a manger…Glory to God in the highest heaven, and on earth peace, good will toward men,” Luke 2:11-12, 14.

We all face setbacks and carry burdens — but we have hope because of the birth of Jesus, coming into this world, bearing love and forgiveness, to intercede on our behalf. Despite everything going on in the world around us, I believe the good news of Christmas gives us hope for better days ahead.

As you celebrate Christmas this year, please keep our frontline workers and first responders in your thoughts and prayers. They have worked tirelessly since the start of the pandemic to provide vital care to those suffering from the virus. While we celebrate Christmas with our loved ones, there is a good chance some of them will be on duty throughout the holiday season. Pray for their safety, and give thanks for them.

I hope you are able to find joy and peace in the coming weeks and approach the new year with enthusiasm and a renewed spirit. Merry Christmas from my family to yours and best wishes for a happy and healthy New Year.

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/burlison for more legislative and constituent resources.