NDOT New Year’s Eve Freeway Restrictions in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NEV. - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close the south and northbound Interstate 15 offramps at 5 p.m., Dec. 31 at Tropicana Avenue/Frank Sinatra Drive and Flamingo Road. However, motorists can still enter and exit I-15 at Spring Mountain and Russell roads. Vehicle access will also be restricted at the following locations:

• Tropicana Avenue eastbound at Industrial Road/Dean Martin Drive • Flamingo Road eastbound at Valley View Boulevard • The event will stop on the southside of Spring Mountain Road. (However, Spring Mountain Road will remain open to both east and westbound traffic).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the scale and scope of New Year’s celebrations, several additional visitors are still expected in Southern Nevada, with many of them welcoming 2021 on the Las Vegas Strip. As such, we are making several temporary road and highway ramp closures, thereby ensuring a safe and successful event for both motorists and revelers.

Ramp restrictions will be lifted between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m., Jan. 1, 2021, or at the discretion of the Joint Operations Center. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.