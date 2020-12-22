Harvey J aka Chef Henny Expands Exclusive Robe Line to Include Children Sizes

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvey J aka Chef Henny will be expanding his high-end exclusive robe line, Daddy Robes, to include children sized pieces. Harvey J's "Daddy Robes" are 100% handmade, fluffy, and weighted robes. A release date for the children's line has yet to be released. The exclusive robes have quickly become a viral sensation with millions of people trying to get their hands on one of them. Since the release of Daddy Robes earlier this year, the robes have been successful and landed in the hands of some pretty famous clientele.


"I want to make the world a more comfortable place" Harvey J shared about his desire to create Daddy Robes.


Since the release of Daddy Robes earlier this year, the robes have been successful and landed in the hands of some pretty famous clientele. Youtube sensation Logan Paul, Love and Hip Hop Alum Moneice Slaughter, and other household names have all been caught in a Daddy Robe. Most recently, Harvey has been featured on TMZ for the large purchases made by the rich and famous to secure a Daddy Robe. The large purchases include rap sensation, Trippie Redd, dropping $11K on a custom robe and the multitalented, Ray J, shelling out $33k. Ray J talked about his newly purchased robes while on the popular radio show, The Breakfast Club.





About Harvey J
Harvey J has been making a name for himself since the beginning. Harvey first gained notoriety in 2016 for his Hennessy infused cooking videos that took the internet by storm. Since then, he has been involved in several viral instances, including a campaign to gain sponsorship from Hennessy because of the sales and success he brought the company's way without receiving a single dime. Harvey J has also been in a legal battle with Rihanna's father over false contracts. He has also gained the attention of celebrities like DJ Khaled and Cardi B. Harvey J turned down the chance to be featured on Dr. Phil because they wanted portray him as an alcoholic. Harvey J is adamant about doing things his own way while making a name for himself.

