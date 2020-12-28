R4G Launches Reward 12 Months of Mom Fun to Help Fund LA Kids Love Work Program
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring the sweetest weekend gig for kids to eat chocolate, love to work, and play. #kidsgetpaidtoeat #lasfinestchocolate www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Recruiting for Good is on a fun mission to fund gigs for kids to love work; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with beauty foodie goodies for moms.
Recruiting for Good created the purpose driven referral program and exclusive Beauty Foodie reward '12 Months of Mom Fun' to inspire community participation; and help fund more fun gigs for kids.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "If you love helping kids, and gifting mom Beauty Foodie Goodies; participate in our rewarding referral program to enjoy both."
How to Participate in Rewarding Referral Program
1. Simply introduce a company hiring professional staff to Recruiting for Good.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find a talented professional and earns a finder's fee (that is shared).
3. R4G funds fun weekend gigs for kids (love work program) and rewards '12 Months of Mom Fun.'
(12 Months of Mom Fun; enjoy a $500 gift card to Element Apothec and LA's Finest Chocolate Delivered Home Every Month for 1 Awesome Year).
Carlos Cymerman adds, "I am grateful to reward Element Apothec, co-founded by LA Mom Davina Kaonohi. Davina was instrumental last year in helping develop community relationships with companies and nonprofits for Recruiting for Good."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com. R4G is on a fun mission; creating the sweetest weekend gigs for kids to love work. www.KidsGetPaidtoEat.com
Before launching staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman worked as a teacher for 10 years during and after college. And Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring creative writing contests for the last 10 years. In 2014, he created and sponsored a creative writing program at Olympic High School in Santa Monica.
Recruiting for Good creates the sweetest gigs for kids to use their creative writing talent for good; Fun Fulfilling Foodie reviews written by Awesome Kids about LA's Finest Chocolate. www.SocialGoodContent.com
Element Apothec is an innovative and purpose-driven consumer brand focused on CBD-infused wellness and body care products which combine the healing power of nature with the ingenuity of science. We are passionate about formulating products that are healthy for your body, inside and out; advocating for higher standards; creating social impact; and empowering consumers via transparency and education, all while holding ourselves accountable to unparalleled standards of safety and quality. www.ElementApothec.com Davina Kaonohi CEO and Co-Founder.
The Goodie Foodie Club purpose is to reward people who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program; with your help, we fund more fun gigs for kids to love work. Simply, help awesome kids and enjoy exclusive rewards (12 Months of Sushi, For 'Her' Wine Shoes Chocolate, LA's Finest Chocolate Experiences, and Now 12 Months of Mom Fun Too). www.TheGoodieFoodieClub.com
