Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Capital Corp. ("Zenith" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Zenith shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated November 9, 2020 (the Information Circular), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Zenith website at www.zenithepigenetics.com.



About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for:

Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) in combination with androgen receptor inhibitor, XTANDI



Triple Negative Breast Cancer in combination with the PARP inhibitor TALZENNA with Pfizer as a collaborator



Androgen receptor independent mCRPC in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda and XTANDI



