Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 199,573 in the last 365 days.

Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenith Capital Corp. ("Zenith" or the "Company") announces that, at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today, Zenith shareholders approved all resolutions outlined in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated November 9, 2020 (the Information Circular), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the Zenith website at www.zenithepigenetics.com.

A webcast archive of the executive presentation portion of the Meeting will be available HERE.

About Zenith

Zenith Capital Corp. is a biotechnology investment company originally spun out of Resverlogix Corp. (TSX: RVX) in 2013. Zenith Epigenetics Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zenith Capital Corp., is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other disorders with significant unmet medical need. Zenith Epigenetics is developing various novel combinations of BET inhibitors with other targeted agents. The lead compound, ZEN-3694, is in clinical development for:

  1. Metastatic Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer (“mCRPC”) in combination with androgen receptor inhibitor, XTANDI

  2. Triple Negative Breast Cancer in combination with the PARP inhibitor TALZENNA with Pfizer as a collaborator

  3. Androgen receptor independent mCRPC in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda and XTANDI

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations & Communications
Zenith Epigenetics
Phone: 587-390-7865
Email: info@zenithepigenetics.com
Website: www.zenithepigenetics.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Zenith Announces Voting Results from the 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.