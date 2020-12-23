SecureCo Announces Appointment of Distinguished NSA and Federal Strategy Executives to Newly Formed Advisory Board
SecureCo names Cale Teeter-Gregg, CTO of Kägwerks, and Neil Kittleson, CEO of NKrypt and former senior executive at NSA, as Two Foundational MembersNEW YORK, NY, USA, December 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureCo, Inc. (“SecureCo,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), which offers a zero-trust platform for data-In-transit network security and continuity, today announced the formation of an advisory board. The advisory board will advise SecureCo management on a range of strategic considerations, including security technology and product design, government and industry requirements, and commercialization opportunities.
Our advisors bring a wealth of expertise and relationships in technology, government and industry, with current and future areas of focus to include cyber intelligence, security, resilience and operational continuity for enterprise, military, intelligence and government technology adoption.
Our new appointments to the advisory board include:
● Cale Teeter-Gregg, CTO of Kägwerks -- Cale is a member of executive management at Kägwerks and leads all technology efforts in developing tactical hardware and communications technology for the connected warfighter and first responder. Prior to Kägwerks, Cale served as the Senior Vice President for goTenna Inc., leading the launch of the goTenna Pro in 2018 and driving federal sales for tactical edge communications solutions. Cale also served as a strategic planner and congressional liaison at the Department of Homeland Security. Cale began his career in the military as an SMP (Simultaneous Military Personnel) with Company G (Ranger) 143rd Infantry, then as a Platoon Leader in the 1st Battalion (ABN), 501st Infantry Regiment.
● Neil Kittleson, CEO of NKrypt -- Neil Kittleson has spent the last 25 years in the military, intelligence community, and business world as a thought leader in security solutions and the technology which delivers them. Neil spent 10 years at the National Security Agency, where, in his last role, he was the senior executive responsible for the Nation’s code generation and production capacity, the products often referred to as the “nuclear button.” Prior to that he held a number of strategic roles, collaborating with industry to improve and deliver commercial security products and standards, and protecting classified communications for the US and our allies.
“We are pleased to welcome Cale and Neil to SecureCo, and excited to work with the Advisory Board, the formation of which is an important company milestone.” said Alex Harrington, CEO of SecureCo. “We are looking forward to leveraging the insights, expertise and relationships of this team of exceptional individuals, and expect to add to the roster over time.”
ABOUT SECURECO, INC.
SecureCo offers a zero-trust platform for data-In-transit network security and continuity for enterprise and government clientele. Our novel cyber tradecraft uses novel cyber tradecraft uses obfuscation and evasive routing techniques to hide identity attribution, offering superior confidentiality, privacy, and cyber resiliency. These capabilities are powered by our software-defined mesh network that masks sender and recipient traffic, making it resistant to eavesdropping, tampering, and disruption, even in adversarial network environments. Our technology is well suited for telework, mobile, IoT, or other secure network applications in which safe transport of sensitive information is paramount. For more information, please visit: https://secureco.com.
