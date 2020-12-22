Commerce Awards Workforce Recovery Grants to Businesses to Rehire Workers

MONTANA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that another 10 Montana businesses have been awarded Workforce Recovery grants to rehire workers laid off due to the impacts of COVID-19. The businesses will share a total of $310,000 to support rehiring 53 employees.

“Through the temporary Workforce Recovery program at Commerce, Montana businesses that are ready to bring workers back can receive some additional support to sustain those jobs into the future,” said Wayne Johnston, Business Assistance Bureau Chief at Commerce. “Businesses can apply directly for these workforce recovery grant dollars to help refill jobs that were lost due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund (BSTF) Workforce Recovery program provides reimbursements to businesses for the wages of full-time, permanent jobs created and retained for at least six months, up to 25 jobs per business. Businesses are eligible for a reimbursement of up to $7,500 per job in high-poverty counties, with a $3,750 match per job from the business. A reimbursement of up to $5,000 per job, with a $5,000 match, is available for businesses in all other counties.

The program has also assisted 31 other businesses in rehiring 183 workers.

The following 10 businesses will receive funding from the temporary Workforce Recovery program to rehire 53 workers:

Business Location Award The Sassy Biscuit Billings $15,000 TLC Lingerie of MT LLC Billings $15,000 Big T Three, Inc. Black Eagle $15,000 Equinox Theatre Company Bozeman $5,000 ELE, LLC Great Falls $97,500 Minneapolis House Inc. Great Falls $15,000 Oakwells Commuter Rail, LLC Great Falls $7,500 Slainte Mhath Livingston $110,000 B&K Balcer, Inc. dba The Depot of Sidney Sidney $15,000 Glacier Raft Company West Glacier $15,000

The Workforce Recovery program was created to support businesses impacted by the pandemic. The ability to establish the temporary program was made possible by a governor’s directive that provides flexibility in the existing Big Sky Economic Development Trust Fund program at Commerce. Funding for the temporary program comes from reverted BSTF Job Creation awards – it does not replace or pause the well-established business development program.

Applications are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all funds are expended or until December 31, 2020. Businesses can apply directly to the program at MARKETMT.COM/BSTF/WorkforceRecovery.