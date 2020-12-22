Ocwen Financial Accelerates Growth Trajectory With Strategic Relationship With Oaktree and New Servicing Contracts

/EIN News/ -- Enters into definitive agreement with Oaktree to launch MSR investment vehicle; expected to add approximately $50 to $60 billion of subservicing



Oaktree may purchase up to 7.9% of newly issued Ocwen stock at closing

Awarded new contracts projected to add $30 to $40 billion in servicing

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced significant developments on the Company’s growth plans that are expected to generate approximately $80 to $100 billion of new servicing UPB in the aggregate.

Ocwen has entered into a definitive agreement with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (collectively, “Oaktree”) to form a strategic relationship that will acquire and hold mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) through a licensed entity, or MSR asset vehicle (“MAV”). The newly-formed company is expected to invest up to $250 million of equity capital into the MAV to acquire Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac MSRs. The parties will commit to fund the investment on a pro rata basis of 15% for Ocwen and 85% for Oaktree.

PHH Mortgage Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ocwen, will subservice the loans acquired through the MAV, perform portfolio recapture services and provide certain other administrative services. Over time, the Company believes that the MAV could add approximately $50 to $60 billion of subservicing UPB for Ocwen.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021, subject to various closing conditions, including regulatory and other approvals.

At the closing of the transaction, Oaktree may exercise an option to purchase up to 4.9% of the Company’s outstanding common stock at a price per share of $23.15. In addition, the Company will issue Oaktree warrants to purchase an additional 3% of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $24.31.

The Company also announced that it has been awarded multiple contracts to provide subservicing, portfolio recapture and MSR transaction services with a projected subservicing volume of $16 to $24 billion. Ocwen expects to begin boarding loans in the first quarter of 2021. Additionally, the Company signed three bulk MSR purchase agreements totaling approximately $16 billion, which are expected to close by December 31, 2020 and transfer in the first quarter of 2021.

The Company originated approximately $10 billion of volume for the first two months of the fourth quarter, exceeding its volume levels for the comparable period in the third quarter by 32%. The Company also added 23 new correspondent sellers and MSR co-issue clients during the first two months of the fourth quarter.

Glen A. Messina, President and CEO of Ocwen, said, “We are very pleased to announce our new strategic relationship with Oaktree, a leading global investment firm, and the proposed transaction to launch an MSR investment vehicle. This transaction will support our subservicing and portfolio recapture growth objectives, drive increased scale and provide access to growth capital in order to acquire MSRs in a cost and risk efficient manner. We look forward to working with Oaktree to launch MAV and realize its growth potential.”

Messina continued, “The market has welcomed our enterprise sales model and the team has done a tremendous job selling our full portfolio of servicing offerings. Our recent signings are a testament to the team’s hard work, strength of our service offerings and new customer-focused technology. We are excited to welcome our new clients to the Ocwen family and to help them grow their business.”

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

