Mayor Bowser Names Robert Contee as Metropolitan Police Department Chief of Police

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that she has named 31-year Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) veteran Robert Contee as the next MPD Chief of Police. Contee joined MPD in 1989 and has served as Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at MPD since 2018.

A native Washingtonian, Acting Chief Contee began his career at MPD as a police cadet in November 1989. He became a sworn member of the Department three years later and quickly rose through the ranks, serving in a variety of assignments. Most recently, as the Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at MPD, he worked with the community to solve crimes, bring offenders to justice, support the recovery of victims, and protect witnesses.

Acting Chief Contee holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Professional Studies with a concentration in Police Science from George Washington University. He has also completed the Management College at the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration and the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP) of the Police Executive Research Forum in Boston, Massachusetts.