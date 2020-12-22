Arrests Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of I Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce two arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, December 21, 2020, in the 1200 block of I Street, Southeast.

At approximately 12:54 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and shot at the victim. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

On Monday, December 21, 2020, 21 year-old Rashawn Onley and 21 year-old Terrance Oxner, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).