For Immediate Release:

December 22, 2020518-486-9844 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter

NY Secretary of State Rosado Approves Town of Marlborough's Local Waterfront Revitalization Program

LWRP Creates a Sustainable Vision for Town of Marlborough's Waterfront

Plan was Developed with Environmental Protection Fund Grant

New York Secretary of State Rossana Rosado today announced her approval of the Town of Marlborough’s Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP), providing a step-by-step process for the Town to advance waterfront planning from vision to implementation. The Town of Marlborough’s LWRP was prepared in cooperation and with support from the Department of State through a $135,000 in LWRP grant funding from the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) LWRP.

Marlborough’s LWRP is comprehensive and focuses on the beneficial use, revitalization, and protection of the town’s valuable waterfront resources along the Hudson River and Lattintown Creek in the Hudson Valley region of New York State. The LWRP will guide the Town to achieve their vision and goals for the waterfront over the next 20 years including improvements to the visual and physical access to the Hudson River, enhancing the important agricultural uses already existing in the Town, revitalizing the Milton and Marlboro hamlets to support businesses and cultural attractions, and improving the safety and aesthetics of the NYS Route 9W Corridor.

“Congratulations to the Town of Marlborough for completing its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, which is an important component to the Town’s long-term revitalization,” said Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “The implementation of these projects will improve land and water access to the Hudson River waterfront, promote tourism and economic development, and ensure natural resource protection of fish and wildlife resources.”

The Town’s vision will be accomplished through implementation of 18 projects identified in the program including improvements to Milton Landing Park and Pier on the Hudson River; establishing hamlet gateways on Route 9W; creating shared use paths and a Marlboro Mills Waterfall Walkway to connect major roadways, the hamlets, and the River; streetscaping and parking improvements in the hamlet downtowns; creating green infrastructure design standards for development; and creating an additional access point for the Hudson River Greenway Water Trail.

The Marlborough LWRP may be found here.

Senator James Skoufis said, “I'm thrilled that the Town of Marlborough has been officially approved for the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. Now more than ever, communities across New York State need additional financial support to revitalize and I'm confident this program will help empower Marlborough's local economy.”

Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson said, “I am grateful to Secretary of State Rosanna Rosado for approving the Town of Marlborough's Local Waterfront Revitalization grant and to Marlborough officials for putting together such a compelling package. The Town's creative and ambitious plan to transform its waterfront is a prime example of both a successful public-private partnership and of how being good stewards of the environment can also benefit the community.”

Town of Marlborough Supervisor Al Lanzetta said, “The adoption of the Town of Marlborough LWRP will assist the Town with creating connections between the Milton and Marlboro hamlets and the waterfront, increasing public access to the Hudson River, protecting the agricultural quality of our community, and promoting natural resource protection of fish and wildlife resources in the Hudson River and Lattintown Creek. Support from the Department of State has allowed us to prepare the LWRP, and we look forward to implementing our goals for the waterfront in the coming years.”

The LWRP was adopted by the Town Board on May 11, 2020. The development of the LWRP included input from a waterfront advisory committee comprised of representatives from the Town Board, agricultural community, local organizations, business owners, and interested citizens.

The Department of State’s LWRP, funded under Title 11 of the EPF, provides matching grants on a competitive basis to eligible villages, towns, cities and counties located along New York’s coasts or designated inland waterways for planning, design and construction projects to revitalize communities and waterfronts. The DOS Office of Planning, Development and Community Infrastructure works in partnership with waterfront communities across the State through the LWRP focusing on protecting natural and cultural resources, expanding public access opportunities and strengthening the local economy. This program helps communities breathe new life into their waterfront and underused assets in ways that ensure successful and sustainable revitalization. To learn more about the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, visit here.

###