Canadian Securities Exchange Features TAAT™ CEO Setti Coscarella in Magazine Interview, Adds TAAT™ to the CSE Composite Index® and the CSE25™ Index

A four-page spread consisting of an interview with TAAT™ CEO Setti Coscarella was published in the December 17, 2020 edition of the CSE’s Public Entrepreneur magazine in which Mr. Coscarella details his journey from the world’s largest tobacco company to TAAT™, as well as his near-term and long-term plans for the Company. Additionally, on December 18, 2020 the Company was added to the CSE Composite Index® as well as a subset of the 25 largest companies in the index by market capitalization known as the CSE25™ index

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that an interview with its Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella was featured in the December 17, 2020 edition of Public Entrepreneur magazine, a digital periodical published by the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”), which succeeded the CSE Quarterly, the CSE’s legacy publication, in the spring of 2018. The interview was led by Jon Hopkins, a 25-year veteran of financial journalism, based out of Greater London covering North American and U.K. markets. Additionally, as of Friday December 18, 2020, the Company’s equity has been added to both the CSE Composite Index® and CSE25™ index. After becoming a post-revenue company earlier this month, the Company’s management is pleased to receive this public recognition of its achievements to date in the North American capital markets.



In the Public Entrepreneur magazine interview, Setti Coscarella discusses macro-level changes that have taken place in the tobacco industry, and how such changes prompted his transition from a strategist role at Philip Morris International to a leadership role in a new company such as TAAT™. In addition to providing further detail on the TAAT™ product and its current launch in Ohio, Mr. Coscarella also describes the Company’s aspirations to expand internationally, the approximate size of the market being targeted by the Company, and what investors can expect from the management of TAAT™ going forward.

“While others sell difference, we sell similarity, and for a transition such as giving up tobacco, similarity is priceless.”

Quote from TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella in an interview published in the CSE’s Public Entrepreneur magazine last week. The online edition of this magazine issue can be accessed by clicking here . Mr. Coscarella’s interview begins on page 20.

The CSE Composite Index® provides approximately 75% coverage of all equities listed on the CSE, and consists primarily of firms in the Life Sciences sector. The CSE25™ index is a subset of the CSE Composite Index®, consisting of securities of the top 25 companies by market capitalization. Inclusive of TAAT™ and the 24 other companies comprising the index, the CSE25™ has a combined portfolio capitalization of approximately CAD $28.1 billion as of market pre-open on December 22, 2020.

“It was a pleasure to be interviewed for the CSE’s Public Entrepreneur magazine, as I believe it was an excellent opportunity to share my story and discuss how it aligns with the Company’s roadmap”, said Setti Coscarella, Chief Executive Officer of TAAT™. “Now that TAAT™ is on store shelves in our initial market and we have become a post-revenue company, I believe it is important for the capital markets to understand the big picture of where we plan to take TAAT™ as a novel alternative to tobacco cigarettes for legal-aged smokers. It was exactly six months ago to the day that TAAT™ started trading on the CSE on June 22, 2020, and it is a testament to everyone’s hard work that we have not only already been added to the CSE Composite Index®, but also that we are among the 25 largest firms in that index by market capitalization. We look forward to continuing this momentum to potentially bring 2020 to a strong finish and hopefully make 2021 a prosperous year as we work towards capturing market share in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry.”

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ is launching in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

